Emmerdale fans want another secret son for Cain Dingle!

Emmerdale fans are desperate for more 1990s episodes of the show after the Christmas flashback.

They have been singing the praises of the show's retro episode, which explained how Cain met his long-lost brother, Caleb.

And they're so impressed by actor Aiden Kane who played young Cain, that they want more of him in the show!

In fact, they think he should play another member of Cain's family!

Aiden Kane played young Cain, alongside Riccardo Drayton who played Caleb (Image credit: ITV)

Cain was annoyed when his secret brother, Caleb, showed up in the prison and sent mysterious Christmas presents to Kyle and Isaac.

He told Caleb to sling his hook and Caleb did.

Except, he went straight to Emmerdale where Cain's - and Caleb's - sister Chas was preparing to launch the firework containing their mum's ashes.

And he told her everything - who he was, and why she didn't know he existed.

Aiden impressed viewers (Image credit: ITV)

Viewers saw the flashback unfold alongside Caleb's story of being shunned by his big brother, and Cain explaining why he didn't stay in touch to an incredulous Moira.

It turned out, Caleb was due to meet Chas - played in the flashback by Maddy Barker - on the very day she discovered she was pregnant with Aaron.

Cain told Caleb - played by Riccardo Drayton - to back off, Caleb lost his temper and nicked a car from the garage where Cain was working.

But the car had been involved in a crime, and when Cain offered to take the rap for the theft, he unwittingly got tied up in his boss's misdemeanours.

Caleb got away scott-free and Cain went to prison for the first time.

The actors rehearsed alongside one another (Image credit: ITV)

The younger versions of Cain, Caleb and Chas were a big hit with viewers who admired their dedication to mirroring the older actors' mannerisms.

And fellow actor Louis Emerick, who starred in Brookside and Coronation Street, was quick to add his voice to those praising the stars of the flashback.

He said Aiden Kane was "bang on"!

Good morning all... @emmerdale Wow!another cracking Ep last night! Hello+welcome to #Calib The wonderful #WillAsh! The #flashback scenes were Fab! And #youngCain,what a find!The look,The voice,The phrasing...Bang on👍🏾👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 Congrats to All🤗🤗December 27, 2022 See more

Other fans took to social media to praise the "fantastic casting" and "breathtaking acting".

Some viewers even asked if there was any chance Cain could have another long-lost son that Aiden Kane could play!

Another one?! It's always possible!

It’s a shame Emmerdale can’t use him more , can’t they find Cain a long lost son for him to play, he would be amazing .December 27, 2022 See more

Congrats on the fantastic casting. And wow, the actor who played the young Cain is incredible, he got the voice, the inflexion, the mannerisms perfectly! He’ll go far. Brilliant.December 27, 2022 See more

@emmerdale really is the very best !! The brilliant @markcharnock is such an outstanding actor, heading a very talented cast....special mention to @AidenKane99 for the most breathtaking acting whilst playing a young Cain Dingle, he must have studied him for hours, he was spot on!December 27, 2022 See more

Just catching up with #Emmerdale & watching yesterday’s flashback! What a great actor playing teenage Cain Dingle. His voice, the mannerisms/even his trademark under eye look is spot on. Just terrific #AidenKane insta @aidenkane10December 27, 2022 See more

Other fans loved the 90s setting for the episode and begged for more flashbacks featuring the Dingles.

We'd definitely love to see that!

@emmerdale any plans for a Dingles in the 90s spin off? Loved Cain, Caleb and Chaz, more origin stories would be amazing!December 27, 2022 See more

