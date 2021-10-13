'Emmerdale' fans 'work out' who dies in Survival Week after spotting THIS ominous clue

Emmerdale fans are convinced they have worked out who dies next week.

Viewers already know that next week's Emmerdale is set to see some of the most gripping and thrilling episodes the soap has ever seen as Survival Week arrives on our screens.

Emmerdale boss Kate Brooks recently revealed there would be Hollywood-style stunts set to leave fans on the edges of their seats as some of the soap's characters head off on Priya and Ellis's survival camp.

Not everyone will make it out of the survival challenge alive. (Image credit: ITV)

But it isn't going to be all happy camping and toasting marshmallows, because Kate also promised that not only are lives set to be changed forever after a series of exexpected twists and turns, but not everyone will make it out of the week alive.

However, Emmerdale fans are convinced they have worked out already that it is Victoria Sugden who dies, and not only because she is the one who is already at the very top of Meena's hit list.

Victoria was caught snooping at David's house last night. (Image credit: ITV)

Ever since Meena returned from Ibiza to look after David following his shooting ordeal, Meena has made it very clear that Victoria isn't welcome anywhere near her boyfriend.

But last night's episode saw a worried Victoria go a step further in her quest to look out for David when she let herself into his house to check on him.

She was surprised to find he wasn't home... only for him and Meena to return while she was snooping around their bedroom. Meena saw that Victoria was hiding behind the bedroom door and decided to have some fun by seducing an oblivious David in front of Victoria.

Victoria was left in tears after David threw her out the house. (Image credit: ITV)

But soon a shocked David discovered Victoria hiding and told her that she needed to leave him alone.

However, upset Victoria was later found crying by Wendy, and despite Wendy's warnings to leave the matter well alone, Victoria was adamant that she is going to be the one to expose meddling Meena, telling Wendy "Whatever she is up to, I'm going to find out, even if it kills me."

Fans are convinced that these words are an ominus sign that Victoria is going to be the one to meet an untimely demise, and took to social media to share their worries...

No! Don't say those words, Victoria!October 13, 2021 See more

On no don't say that Victoria #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/XdZtxXipuQOctober 12, 2021 See more

Vic knows there’s something up with meena saying she’s gonn find out what it is if it kills her be carful what you say vic #EmmerdaleOctober 12, 2021 See more

With super soap week almost here, we haven't got long to wait before finding out if this latest fan theory is true.

Spoilers have already revealed that Meena is going to be caught trying to drown Victoria in some rapids, only to be seen by someone in the survival challenge group.

But who sees Meena mid-kill? And will they be able to save Victoria in time?

