'Emmerdale' spoilers: WHO sees Meena Jutla DROWNING Victoria?

Emmerdale's Meena Jutla drowns love rival Victoria Sugden in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings) but things take a sinister turn when she spots someone watching her. But who has seen everything and how far will Meena go to silence them?

As super (and scary!) soap week continues Meena seizes her chance to pounce on her prey, Victoria.

The Emmerdale assassin has been waiting for her moment to murder Victoria but as Meena holds the mum's body under the water she notices someone is watching!

Victoria has been churned up in a waterfall by the time Meena gets hold of her… (Image credit: ITV)

From that moment, the onlooker has a target on their back as Meena needs to know exactly what they've seen and isn't going to let this person get away from her. Who is Meena tailing into the maize maze?

One thing's for certain, Meena is prepared to kill whoever she needs to… but who is at the top of her hit list? And more to the point, what has happened to Victoria? Has Meena managed to bump her off after all this time, or was her sickening crime interrupted by the mysterious onlooker just in time? Things definitely don't look good for doomed Victoria...

Elsewhere, Charles is badly injured, while Priya – who's been blissfully lost in passion with Ellis – trips off happily into the maze to set up the winner's prize…

Is she about to find out her event has gone disastrously wrong? Will she get tangled up with Meena's murderous mission?

Emmerdale airs weekdays on ITV at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.