'Emmerdale' spoilers: Victoria Sugden caught snooping inside David's house!

Victoria Sugden is caught snooping inside David's place where Meena has taken full control of the injured shopkeeper.

Emmerdale's Victoria Sugden is mortified in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Victoria is concerned about David who she's been told, by Meena, that he doesn't want her to go anywhere near him.

Unable to squash a niggling feeling that something strange is going on at Farrer's and that Meena is at the bottom of it, Vic sneaks into Farrer's to take a closer look!

It's a risky move, sneaking into someone else's house, and as she's prowling about looking for evidence against Meena, the door suddenly goes!

Vic scrambles to find a hiding place and is left utterly mortified when Meena, having spotted her, gets David into the bedroom and starts to get steamy, knowing that she will see everything!

Vic's forced to reveal her hiding place, and David is utterly horrified. Absolutely fuming over the invasion of privacy, appalled David chucks a mortified Victoria out, warning her to sort herself out.

Elsewhere, Diane's shocked when pregnant Gabby tells her that Kim wants custody of the baby.

At the Woolpack, Gabby and Diane meet up with Bernice who reels as her mum and daughter talk about a plan to go to Portugal.

How will Bernice feel when she discovers her mum and daughter have been making plans behind her back? And can Gabby keep her baby safe from Kim's icy grip? With Kim used to always getting her own way, she isn't one to take no for an answer.

