Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob dies after sinister John strikes again?

Emmerdale's Jacob is left fighting for his life in Thursday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

There is terror in store for Jacob when his deadly nut allergy sees him struggling to breathe after he takes a sip of the wrong coffee.

Jacob quickly finds his airways closing up as he goes into anaphylactic shock and to make matters worse, he panics when he finds his AAI pen, which he usually always has on him, is suspiciously missing.

Thankfully, John is nearby and rushes to Jacob’s unconscious body to help. But as John checks for a pulse as Victoria panics that Jacob might not survive this time.

After misdiagnosing Kerry earlier in the week, can John prove himself capable in a medical crisis and save Jacob's life?

Jacob panics when he can't breathe. (Image credit: ITV)

There is a fan theory going around that every time John's reputation is under question, he seems to swoop in and save someone, winning their trust and everyone's admiration. Take Chas's overdose recently - Ella might have been blamed for drugging her love rival, but could it have been John trying to win over his future mother-in-law?

After Liam questioned his work at the surgery, could John have something to do with Jacob's collapse and missing AAI pen?

Drunk Vanessa drops a bombshell. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Tracy’s guilt surges when Pollard insists on taking her out for lunch to thank her for her support after helping him find the 'missing' money at the shop.

Knowing that she has been stealing from right under his nose, Tracy feels awful, but now that she has paid him back with the help of Vanessa's cash, she is trying to turn over a new leaf.

Vanessa airs Tracy's dirty laundry in the pub. (Image credit: ITV)

However, things take a seriously bad turn when, during their lunch, a drunk and angry Vanessa rips into Tracy and tells Eric about her sister's thievery.

Devastated by the betrayal, Pollard fires Tracy on the spot as the quiet pub observes the spectacle and Tracy is left mortified.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00/7.30pm on ITV.