Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob dies after sinister John strikes again?
Airs Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 7.00pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Jacob is left fighting for his life in Thursday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
There is terror in store for Jacob when his deadly nut allergy sees him struggling to breathe after he takes a sip of the wrong coffee.
Jacob quickly finds his airways closing up as he goes into anaphylactic shock and to make matters worse, he panics when he finds his AAI pen, which he usually always has on him, is suspiciously missing.
Thankfully, John is nearby and rushes to Jacob’s unconscious body to help. But as John checks for a pulse as Victoria panics that Jacob might not survive this time.
After misdiagnosing Kerry earlier in the week, can John prove himself capable in a medical crisis and save Jacob's life?
There is a fan theory going around that every time John's reputation is under question, he seems to swoop in and save someone, winning their trust and everyone's admiration. Take Chas's overdose recently - Ella might have been blamed for drugging her love rival, but could it have been John trying to win over his future mother-in-law?
After Liam questioned his work at the surgery, could John have something to do with Jacob's collapse and missing AAI pen?
Elsewhere, Tracy’s guilt surges when Pollard insists on taking her out for lunch to thank her for her support after helping him find the 'missing' money at the shop.
Knowing that she has been stealing from right under his nose, Tracy feels awful, but now that she has paid him back with the help of Vanessa's cash, she is trying to turn over a new leaf.
However, things take a seriously bad turn when, during their lunch, a drunk and angry Vanessa rips into Tracy and tells Eric about her sister's thievery.
Devastated by the betrayal, Pollard fires Tracy on the spot as the quiet pub observes the spectacle and Tracy is left mortified.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00/7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Ruby Fox-Miligan - Beth Cordingly
- Cathy Hope - Gabrielle Dowling
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy makes a sickening confession
Emmerdale spoilers: Charity makes Jacob a shocking offer he can't refuse