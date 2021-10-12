'Emmerdale' spoilers Can David SAVE Victoria Sugden from a WATERY DEATH?

David braves the rapids to try to save Victoria Sugden from drowning!

Emmerdale's David Metcalfe tries to rescue Victoria Sugden in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

As super soap week continues things are about to get hairy as hell in Emmerdale as many of the team are left fighting for their lives.

Priya and Ellis' test run survival course has taken a dangerous turn and what was meant to be a fun break away from reality has turned into a living nightmare. Things are unravelling fast leaving team leader Billy with a drama on his hands as the likes of Vic, David, Charles, and Manpreet end up fighting for their lives!

Team leader Billy has a nightmare on his hands as the challenge takes dangerous turn as participants fight for their lives! (Image credit: ITV)

Manpreet is in deep danger… (Image credit: ITV)

… and so is her ex, Charles! (Image credit: ITV)

When David peers over the edge of a cliff and realises his beloved Victoria is in trouble, the shopkeeper sets out to save her.

David peers over a cliff face and realises Vic is in trouble… (Image credit: ITV)

David battles the rapids to try to save Vic. (Image credit: ITV)

But with David still nursing an injury after being shot by Russ in a hostage situation has he got the strength to save Victoria's life for a second time?

As David tries to stop Victoria from being dragged along the rapids and into a waterfall, he fails and watches in horror as the love of his life is tossed down into the raging water below…

But Vic is dragged along and sucked down in to a waterfall! (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Mack runs over to a pond's edge when he hears a loud scream. To his horror, he spots the water rippling across its surface…

Has his teammate and lover, Charity, drowned? And if she is in the water, has Mackenzie got it in him to jump in and save her?

Emmerdale airs weekdays on ITV at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.