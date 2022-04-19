Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu shares emotional message after explosive exit

Emmerdale actress Paige Sandhu said goodbye to the soap as her killer character Meena was sent to prison.

Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu, who played notorious villain Meena Jutla, has shared a touching farewell message after her explosive exit during last night’s episode (Monday, April 18), which saw her sentenced to 75 years in prison for her horrific crimes.

Although the actress is yet to address her exit publicly, Emmerdale posted her video message on their official social media accounts.

“She’s finally gone down. Who knew?” she laughed at the start of the video. “I just want to say thank you all for all of your support. Thank you to everyone at Emmerdale and ITV and all my beautiful actors and the crew. You’re all amazing.

“You’ve made this experience just the best of my life, and I will treasure these moments forever. And a big thank you, especially to Rebecca Sarker, my on-screen sister, but also a sister in my heart. I love you so much. Bye, everyone!”

Here's the amazing Paige Sandhu with her goodbye message ❤️

Viewers praised Meena’s ‘cinematic’ exit as she was sentenced to life in prison for her crimes.

Last week, Meena was found guilty of three murders and in a desperate bid for more attention, she took her sister Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) hostage in the courtroom.

She had planned to make her escape with the help of prison guard Ian (Dean Smith), however, Ian didn’t go through with her plan and Meena was sent back to jail.

Last night, it was time for serial killer Meena to face her fate as her sentencing day arrived and she was disappointed that none of the villagers came to attend, as she thought she would still be getting away with murder.

However, Manpreet did show up at the last minute, wanting to finally get closure on her sister’s future.

Meena sobbed after she was sentenced to life imprisonment. (Image credit: ITV )

After the guilty verdict was announced, Meena was shouting and screaming as she begged Manpreet to help her while she was taken back to her cell.

The episode ended with Meena sobbing and banging on the doors of her cell as she begged: "Is anyone there? Please just don't ignore me. Don't ignore me, just don't ignore me.”

