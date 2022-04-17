Emmerdale Meena’s final fate revealed: “It’s worse than death!”

Emmerdale Meena caused chaos in the courtroom last week, as she overpowered her sister Manpreet and held her hostage, hoping to make her escape.

However, for once Meena’s evil plans failed, and she found herself back behind bars.

This Monday, Meena faces her final fate, as her sentencing gets underway.



Meena looks set to be jailed for a long time. And Paige Sandhu, who plays her, reveals that for Meena this is a fate worse than death...

Meena's trial ended in chaos. (Image credit: ITV)

"Meena completely delusional,” says Paige. “She's going into that sentencing thinking that after everything that she's done – even taking hold of the court and adding more crimes to her list – she's going to get away with everything and only get sent down for a couple of years.”

The sentencing day leaves Meena crestfallen for another reason too. Always wanting to be the centre of attention, Meena is upset to discover that no one from the villager has turned up to witness her face her fate.

“She expects everyone to be there again,” says Paige. “Having absolutely no-one there, especially Manpreet, really throws her off. She asks the court to wait until they get there because she believes that they will.”

After everything Meena put Manpreet through, who can blame her for not turning up? (Image credit: ITV)

But Meena’s fate can’t be escaped and she is given her sentence – leaving her stunned.

“She has in her head she'll get a couple of years and then that doesn't happen,” Paige reveals. “So, she completely loses it."

While Meena is in shock, Paige is delighted with her character’s ending.

“I always believed that Meena would end up dying,” she says. “But I think this is the best ending. This is the worst thing for Meena. Worse than death. She would choose death over going to prison for the amount of time that she does go for.”

Meena's end is nigh! (Image credit: ITV)

These scenes will be Paige’s final as Meena – and she’s loved every minute of her time there.

"I'm going to miss the crew, all of the actors, especially Rebecca [Sarker aka Manpreet],” she says. “It felt like the right time to go in story terms with Meena, but I will miss it."

And how does she think Meena would like to be remembered?

"I think Meena would like herself to be remembered as the greatest mastermind villain that the world has ever seen!” she laughs.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.