Emmerdale's Executive Producer Jane Hudson quits after 5 years

Emmerdale's Executive Producer Jane Hudson has stepped down from her role at the soap after five years and almost 1000 episodes.

The news was announced today (Tuesday, August 22) that Jane's last day on Emmerdale will be Friday, September 22, 2023 after seeing through the episodes for this year’s blockbusting Super Soap Week.

Jane has steered the soap through some huge storylines over the last five years, with emotional stories such as Marlon’s stroke and Faith’s breast cancer to action-packed drama in the killer storm week which marked Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary.

Jane was also at the helm of the show for Meena Jutla's reign of terror, the blazing maize maze storyline and also the gripping high-wire action in a ravine that we saw at the end of last year.

Jane brought us Meena's reign of terror. (Image credit: ITV)

Jane also faced one of the biggest hurdles ever thrown at TV bosses when she led the soap through the difficult years of Covid, keeping the show on air when other drama production in the UK ground to a halt.

Jane also brought us storm week for the soaps 50th anniversary. (Image credit: ITV)

Speaking of her decision to leave her role, Jane said: "I’ve had a wonderful time at Emmerdale and feel very lucky to have spent the last five years working alongside such a hardworking and talented team.

"I’m extremely proud of what we‘ve achieved both on and off screen, especially during the pandemic when we all pulled together to make sure we never went off air.

"As hard as it is to say goodbye to my fictional family of villagers, I can’t wait to have weekends back with my real family. But mostly, I can’t wait to be an Emmerdale viewer again and have no idea what’s coming next!"

The maize maze was also one of Jane's biggest storylines. (Image credit: ITV)

Huw Kennair-Jones, ITV Drama Commissioner added: "Jane's tenure at Emmerdale has been exceptional. As well as consistently delivering brilliant stories brilliantly told, she oversaw Emmerdale being the first soap to resume filming during the Covid 19 pandemic ensuring it kept on air, for which everyone at ITV will be eternally grateful. I'd personally like to thank her for everything she's done for the show over the last five years and wish her all the very best for the future."

Managing Director for Continuing Drama, John Whiston has also confirmed that Jane's work at the soap will continue well into next year... "Jane has introduced compelling new characters and families, setting the programme up for even more success to come. Everyone who loves the show thanks her for what she has brought to Emmerdale over these five last years and for leaving the show in such good stead with inventive and gripping stories on the cards well into 2024’’.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.