England's victory over Germany is the most watched programme of 2021 in the UK

More than 20 million people tuned in to see England beat Germany 2-0 at the EUROs on Tuesday 29 June, the BBC has revealed.

At its peak, 20.6 million people tuned to watch the game on BBC1, with an additional 6.5 million viewers across BBC Sport online and BBC iPlayer. This makes the historic victory the most-watched match at the EUROs so far and the highest-rated show of 2021 so far in the UK.

The match also set a new live viewing record for BBC iPlayer, with 5.6 million viewers watching the game via the BBC’s dedicated streaming service. In total, the BBC coverage secured an 80 percent share of the total available audience at the time!

The match saw a half-full Wembley Stadium losing it after Raheem Sterling sneaking a goal past German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Harry Kane finally landed his first goal of the tournament to secure the 2-0 win in the round of 16.

Imagine the viewing figures if England reaches the final!.

These impressive figures beat ITV’s coverage of England vs Scotland on Friday 18 June. 18.4 million tuned in to watch Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad take on Steve Clarke’s Scottish side in the derby which ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw.

Now that England has made it through to the quarter-finals, viewing figures are only expected to climb higher and higher as fans grow more optimistic about a potential international trophy win.

England’s next match is on Saturday at 8pm BST / 3pm ET. They face Ukraine in Rome for a place in the semi-final. Viewers can tune into that game on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and the game will be shown in the US on ESPN.

If England wins that game, they’ll face either Denmark or the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium in London on 7 July.