Ex-Holby City star reveals why they became real-life doctor

An ex Holby City star shared why pretend became reality after their sudden career change.

Holby City star Peter Wingfield swapped the pretend wards of Holby City Hospital for a real-life career in the medical field after appearing on the BBC drama.

Peter played the role of consultant general surgeon Dan Clifford in Holby City from 2006 to 2007 and made two guest appearances in 2008 and 2009.

After appearing in the medical drama, the TV star has since forged a successful career as an anaesthesiologist where he has practiced medicine on both sides of the Atlantic.

Peter studied medicine at Oxford University as a teenager and then did a stint at St Bartholomew's in London, before deciding to pursue a career in acting. He quit his course with just weeks left to finish and went on to star in some huge US TV projects.

He landed roles in Highlander: The Series, CSI: Miami, Queen of Swords and Sanctuary, until he came full circle and returned to a career in medicine where he began studying at the University of Vermont.

Peter Wingfield as Dan Clifford in Holby City. (Image credit: BBC)

Talking to the Paths Podcast, Peter confessed that the state of the world and the 2008/2009 financial crisis was the reason why he decided to quit acting and pursue a career in medicine.

He revealed: "As you get older, especially if you have kids, you think, 'what am I going to be remembered for?' And what am I teaching my kids?"

As he reflected on his acting lifestyle, he shared that he was forced to ask himself: "Is this what I want?"

Peter is now a Board Certified Anaesthesiologist in Los Angeles after joining the residency program at the University of California.

Peter also added about his career change: "I'm very happy with how things are right now. Most days I really enjoy my day at work. Some days are really tedious, but that's okay — that's just how things are!"

Peter is also the founder and director of Project Edan, a non-profit organization that raises money for charities such as UNICEF and the Boston Children's Hospital.