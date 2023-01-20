Exclusive: don't underestimate Rowan in Mayfair Witches episode 3 clip

Rowan's quest to find answers about her family history and her mysterious — but deadly — powers takes a startling turn in Mayfair Witches episode 3 , and What to Watch has an exclusive clip.

In episode 2, Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) arrived in New Orleans to investigate her adopted mother's connection to her birth mother. Meanwhile, Rowan's birth mother, Deirdre (Annabeth Gish) was on her way to finally meet her daughter after all these years of being kept from her.

However, their reunion was tragically short lived. As the elevator doors parted at the end of the episode, Rowan came face to face with Deirdre only to discover that her throat had been cut. She bled out in Rowan's arms while Rowan called for help.

Now, in Mayfair Witches episode 3, "Second Line," Rowan is demanding answers and Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) might be the only one who can help her. The problem is that Ciprien has secrets of his own.

Here's the episode synopsis from AMC:

"In the aftermath of Deirdre's grisly death, Rowan searches for safety in a strange city; Sip provides Rowan with a safe house while he investigates Deirdre's murder; Lasher makes contact with Rowan, but not in the way one might expect."

Take a look at the exclusive clip from the episode below:

Ciprien says he knows things about her and her family, but can Rowan trust him? And, more importantly, can he really help her find answers? Though he claims to have special abilities, Rowan insists that Ciprien has no idea who she is and she makes that crystal clear to him. She isn't sure she can trust him, but right now he's all she’s got.

The Mayfair Witches cast also includes Jack Huston as the powerful entity known as Lasher, Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair and Beth Grant as Carlotta Mayfair.

Based on Anne Rice's bestselling Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, Mayfair Witches is the second series in AMC's blossoming Anne Rice Immortal Universe. Interview with the Vampire , which debuted in October 2022, was the first series and it helped lay the foundation for a new franchise that's set to explore the world Rice created and her beloved characters that live in it.

Mayfair Witches airs on Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC Plus.