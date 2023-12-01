EXCLUSIVE REVEAL: EastEnders stars on their incredible triple win at the TV Times Awards 2023

The results of the TV Times Awards 2023 are in — and we can exclusively reveal that EastEnders is officially your Favourite Soap, thanks to a year of non-stop drama, packed with twists, turns and tears.

Meanwhile, Danielle Harold has scooped the award for Favourite Soap Actor for her portrayal of feisty mum Lola Pearce-Brown, who tragically passed away from a brain tumour, while Lillia Turner, better known as teenage mum Lily Slater, triumphs in the Favourite Young Actor category.

"We’re absolutely thrilled, and we can’t thank TV Times readers enough for voting for us," says EastEnders’ executive producer Chris Clenshaw.

"To win all three soap-led categories is just sensational, and I know it’ll mean everything to the entire cast and crew.

"I think the genre as a whole has told some incredible storylines over the past year, so we’re incredibly grateful."

Lola's story has captured the hearts of the nation. (Image credit: BBC)

Chris is full of praise for Lillia and Danielle, the latter of whom has now left the soap and can currently be seen battling creepy crawlies and living off rice and beans in the Australian jungle, as one of the contestants in I'm a Celebrity 2023.

"Danielle, I’m lost for words. We’re all so proud of what she has achieved. I think this is award number five for her ‘Loving and losing Lola’ storyline.

"That story meant that we had to lose a popular character in Lola, which was such a huge and difficult decision to make. But it felt like the right one in order to portray the story truthfully and realistically, all the way through to the end.

"And Lillia, I’m so so proud of her as well. Through Lily’s pregnancy storyline, she has shown such maturity. I think it’s safe to say she’s one to watch for the future. ‘Thankyou!’"

Speaking of her win, Danielle added: "Wow! Honestly, thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the TV Times readers who voted. It means the world to me.

"I am so proud of the impact that Lola's story has had, and the important awareness that it's raised, so I'd like to dedicate this award to every single person who had an input in the storyline. Brain Tumour Research, this is for you, again!

"I also want to thank all of the cast, crew, Chris Clenshaw and everyone who supported me along the way. Lola will always have a special place in my heart, and I can't thank you all enough for the love you have given her over the years."

All this year's winners are revealed in the new TV Times issue, out Saturday, December 2. (Image credit: Future)

The full list of all this year's incredible winners is in the new issue of TV Times, on sale Saturday, December 2.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer. Check our TV Guide for more information.