Exclusive video: Dominic Brunt hails Emmerdale storyline 'an education'
Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt is pleased that his mental health storyline has got people talking.
Dominic Brunt has described how tackling Paddy Kirk's mental health storyline in Emmerdale has been a learning experience.
Speaking exclusively to What To Watch on the red carpet at the National Television Awards 2023 at London's 02 arena, Dominic said: "Sometimes soaps transcend storytelling and become an educational thing and it was certainly an education for me because I don't suffer from any kind of depression.
"But meeting people that do or did, survivors of that, and family members of those who didn't survive it, really blew my head off."
Dominic said he was honored to have been nominated in the serial drama performance but admitted that the thought of having to give a speech at the event made him 'feel sick'. The gong went to EastEnders' Danielle Harold.
The actor is pleased Paddy's emotional storyline got people talking.
"It was nice to be able to use the platform of Emmerdale to say: 'You just need to talk' whether it's to professionals or to a friend, just talk openly, so we can stop [the possibility of] ending your life," said Dominic, as he revealed suicide prevention charities had witnessed a surge in calls following Paddy's story.
"Andy's Man Club said their attendance had gone up. If that's stopped someone feeling depressed that's job done."
Fans of the soap will know that Paddy hit rock bottom earlier this year following the breakdown of his marriage to Chas Dingle, but with professional help and the help of his friends and family, he is carefully putting his life back together.
Dominic also revealed what he really thinks of Emmerdale - which was narrowly beaten by EastEnders to the gong of Best Serial Drama - and what's kept him with the soap since 1997.
