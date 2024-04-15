Fandango, TCM partner to stream classic movies for free, including Cool Hand Luke & Rebel Without a Cause

It just got easier to watch some of the greatest movies of all time, and cheaper too, as Fandango at Home (previously Vudu) and Turner Classic Movies are allowing fans to stream classic movies for free at home via a new TCM digital storefront. From now through May, the digital storefront will have a weekly rotation of free movies that movie lovers can watch.

The movies that are going to be included in Fandango at Home's TCM digital storefront come from the TCM catalog and have all screened as part of the TCM Classic Film Festival over the last 15 years. This initial offering will include 30 movies, among them Paul Newman's Cool Hand Luke, Lee Marvin's The Dirty Dozen and James Dean's Rebel Without a Cause. Some movies will be available free with adds, but you can also purchase certain movies, including selecting three movies for $15.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Turner Classic Movies to provide fans access to beloved classic films, some for free for the first time," said Cameron Douglas, senior vice president of OTT/Streaming for Fandango. "Through this new relationship, we aim to celebrate the rich cinematic history represented by TCM's extensive film library and offer our dedicated users special deals and offers."

"We are excited to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the TCM Classic Film Festival by offering fans at home a chance to watch many of the films that we've presented over the years, through our presenting sponsor, Fandango at Home," said Genevieve McGillicuddy, founding executive director of the TCM Classic Film Festival.

Fandango at Home is also sponsoring this 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival, which takes place from April 18-21 in Hollywood. Over the course of the festival, Fandango at Home will have a "Living Room" pop-up activation at the TCL Chinese Theatres Multiplex. For more info, visit filmfestival.tcm.com.

TCM is the beloved TV home for classic movies from the silent era to more recent entries in the film canon. The cable channel, which also has its own specialty section on Max where you can find many of the movies they offer, has been building up its original programming in 2024. Already they have released a special six-episode docuseries called The Power of Film that discusses what makes our favorite movies stick with us. The network is also currently airing a weekly double feature series, Two for One, where some of the biggest filmmakers of today pick two of their favorite movies to screen.

Take a look at what the TCM digital storefront on Fandango at Home is going to look like right here:

