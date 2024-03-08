Two for One: release date, guests, movies and everything you need to know about the TCM series

Turner Classic Movies is bringing in the likes of Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Nicole Holofcener, Spike Lee and more for a brand-new limited series set to premiere on the channel called Two for One. Each week this spring, these filmmakers are going to curate classic double features for movie fans to enjoy.

TCM received a groundswell of support back in 2023 when fans rallied to #SaveTCM amid some proposed changes to the popular cable channel. That led Scorsese, Spielberg and others to offer their support curating movies to air and help out with some new and unique programming. We've already seen some of that in 2023 with TCM airing the documentary series The Power of Film, while the channel continues other popular features, including its 31 Days of Oscar.

We've got everything you need to know about Two for One right here, from who is going to show up as guests to what movies are going to be shown.

Two for One premieres on TCM Saturday, April 6, at 8 pm ET. New episodes of the series are going to air every Saturday through June 29.

Of course, to watch Turner Classic Movies, you need to have access to the cable channel either through a traditional TV setup or a live TV streaming service that carries the network, like DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV.

Two for One premise

Per TCM, Two for One "will feature 12 nights of double features curated by some of the most celebrated filmmakers in Hollywood."

Sitting down with TCM host Ben Mankiewicz, the filmmakers will offer commentary on their picks, including their cultural significance, influence on other movies, behind-the-scenes stories and their own personal reflections on their selected titles.

Or, as the tagline for the series states: "Two Films. One Filmmaker. Countless Perspectives."

Two for One guests

Among the group of 12 filmmakers set to appear on Two for One there are eight Oscar nominees and four Oscar winners, directors of some of the biggest box office hits of all time, actors, writers and composers. Here is exactly who you will see as Two for One guests:

Martin Scorsese

Olivia Wilde

Paul Thomas Anderson

Rian Johnson

Spike Lee

Patty Jenkins

Steven Spielberg

Ethan Hawke

David Byrne

Gina Prince-Bythewood

Todd Haynes

Nicole Holofcener

Two for One movies

Here are the list of the movies that each filmmaker has picked to be featured as part of the Two for One series:

Martin Scorsese

Blood on the Moon (1948)

One Touch of Venus (1948)

Olivia Wilde

Auntie Mame (1958)

Grey Gardens (1976)

Paul Thomas Anderson

The Bad News Bears (1976)

Bugsy Malone (1976)

Rian Johnson

Trouble in Paradise (1932)

Jewel Robbery (1932)

Spike Lee

A Face in the Crowd (1957)

Ace in the Hole (1951)

Patty Jenkins

The Fisher King (1991)

Synecdoche, New York (2008)

Steven Spielberg

Jailhouse Rock (1957)

Forty Guns (1957)

Ethan Hawke

The Gunfighter (1950)

Gun Crazy (1950)

David Byrne

A Matter of Life and Death (1946)

Wings of Desire (1987)

Gina Prince-Bythewood

Central Station (1998)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Todd Haynes

The Go-Between (1971)

Sunday Bloody Sunday (1971)

Nicole Holofcener

Coming Home (1978)

The Last Detail (1973)

Two for One trailer

Get a taste of the enthusiastic conversations to be had in the Two for One series with this teaser trailer: