Celebrate Marlon Brando's 100th birthday by watching his classic movies on TCM and streamers

Marlon Brando is widely considered one of the greatest actors who ever lived, and from his memorable performances in movies like A Streetcar Named Desire, Best Picture winners On the Waterfront and The Godfather and more, it's hard to argue. While Brando passed away in 2004, his legacy remains, which is why many are planning to celebrate Marlon Brando's 100th birthday on April 3 with the best way to do so: watching his movies.

One way to not only watch some of Brando's most famous performances but some of his less familiar work is by tuning in to Turner Classic Movies (TCM) on Tuesday, April 3. Starting at 6 am and going into the early hours of Wednesday, April 4, TCM is airing a Marlon Brando movie marathon.

Check out the full schedule right here:

The Fugitive Kind (1960), 6 am

The Teahouse of August Moon (1956), 8:15 am

Mutiny on the Bounty (1962), 10:30 am

Reflections in a Golden Eye (1967), 1:45 pm

Julius Caesar (1953), 3:45 pm

Viva Zapata! (1952), 6 pm

On the Waterfront (1954), 8 pm

The Wild One (1953), 10 pm

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951), 11:30 pm

The Chase (1966), 1:45 am (April 4)

The Formula (1980), 4:15 am (April 4)

In order to watch TCM's Marlon Brando marathon, you need access to the cable channel. That can be done with either a traditional pay-TV provider or live TV streaming services like DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV .

While that is a great lineup of Brando performances, it is missing some of his most iconic work, including from The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, Superman and others. Luckily, many of Brando's other movies are readily available on streaming services.

His Oscar-winning performance in The Godfather is available to stream on Paramount Plus (both in the US and UK) and Peacock (US only). You can find Apocalypse Now streaming on Prime Video in the US (Arrow in the UK). Catch his supporting turn in Superman on Max in the US (SkyGo and NOWTV in the UK). And finally, if you've ever been curious to hear Brando attempt to sing, you can watch him in the musical Guys and Dolls on Peacock (US only) or Prime Video (US and UK).