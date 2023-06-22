Movie fans show love for Turner Classic Movies with #SaveTCM

Even as more and more people make the move from traditional broadcast to streaming, there is clearly a lot of love for the cable network Turner Classic Movies (TCM). Exhibit A is the rallying cry from movie lovers, #SaveTCM, over recent reports and possible worries about TCM shutting down.

All of this comes as Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), the parent company of HBO, Max and Warner Bros. Studios Pictures, has been making layoffs that recently hit TCM. This caused many, both in the industry and out, that TCM could be at risk of shutting its doors. While WBD and influential Hollywood directors Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson have spoken with WBD heads and say they still support TCM (find out more via Variety), fans are making their voices heard on why TCM is worth fighting for.

For nearly 30 years, Turner Classic Movies (TCM) has been allowing US viewers to watch an endless run of classic movies. This includes Charlie Chaplin's The Gold Rush, Humphrey Bogart's Casablanca, Marilyn Monroe's Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Katharine Hepburn's Bringing Up Baby and more, from movies everyone has heard of (even if they haven't seen them) to hidden gems given the chance to find a brand new audience.

The access, love and knowledge that TCM and its hosts — which includes Ben Mankiewicz, Alicia Malone, Jacqueline Steward, Daver Karger and more — have shared for these classics is something that movie fans have flocked to.

Since the news broke fans have been sharing what TCM has meant to them, the movies they've seen through the channel and just how they'd react if anything were to happen to the channel:

Another TCM fan rallying behind the network is none other than Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds. He wrote on Twitter: "Turner Classic Movies has been a fixture in my life for as long as I can remember. It's a holy corner of film history — and a living, breathing library for an entire art form. Please don't f*** with @tcm."

You can find out what movies are playing on TCM today and for the next week via the TCM website. If you're wondering where you can watch TCM, it is available via traditional cable providers, as well as live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The Max streaming service also has a dedicated section to classic movies that air on TCM.