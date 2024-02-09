TCM 31 Days of Oscar schedule: when you can watch The Sting, Rebel Without a Cause and more

The 2024 Oscars are a month away, which means it is time for Turner Classic Movie's annual 31 Days of Oscar celebration. Running from February 9 to March 10, Oscar-winning and Oscar-nominated movies are going to be played practically non-stop, from some of its earliest winners like Joanne Crawford in Mildred Pierce to more recent honorees like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and plenty in between. To make things easy for you, we're laying out the entirety of TCM's 31 Days of Oscar schedule for you in this post.

This marks the 30th year that TCM has done the 31 Days of Oscar. Among the highlights of the this year is how TCM is arranging its schedule, with each night representing nominees and winners from various Oscar categories, i.e. Best Costume Design, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Actor, Best Actress and, of course, Best Picture, which will make up the entirety of the last week of programming.

In addition, a number of the movies that TCM is showing as part of 31 Days of Oscars are making their premiere on the classic movie network. Most of them are more recent Oscar movies, including Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Adaptation, Midnight in Paris, Lincoln and Platoon. We've ID’d all of the movies making their TCM premiere as part of 31 Days of Oscars in bold below.

Turner Classic Movies is a cable channel, so to watch it you do have to have a TV package that offers it. Most traditional cable subscriptions have TCM, while live TV streaming services like DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. If you've cut the cord entirely, Max offers many classic movies that air on TCM, while the streaming service also has an Oscar-winner category to find other movies to celebrate 31 Days of Oscars.

Now that you have all of that info, here is the schedule for TCM's 31 Days of Oscar, including what category is being recognized that day:

TCM 31 Days of Oscar schedule

(TCM premieres in bold)

February 9 (Best Costume Design winners & nominees)

Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck star in Roman Holiday (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

6 am: Adventures of Don Juan (1948)

8 am: Raintree County (1957)

11:15 am: The Band Wagon (1953)

1:15 pm: Flower Drum Song (1961)

3:30 pm: The Night of the Iguana (1964)

5:30 pm: Gypsy (1962)

8 pm: The Sting (1973)

10:15 pm: Roman Holiday (1953)

12:30 am: All That Jazz (1979)

2:45 am: Camelot (1967)

February 10 (Best Supporting Actress winners & nominees)

6 am: Merrily We Live (1938)

8 am: Caged (1950)

10 am: Mogambo (1953)

Noon: Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

2 pm: Singin' in the Rain (1952)

4 pm: Harvey (1950)

6 pm: Butterflies are Free (1972)

8 pm: Written on the Wind (1957)

10 pm: The Miracle Worker (1962)

Midnight: Pollock (2000)

2:15 am: A Patch of Blue (1965)

4:15 am: The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)

February 11 (Best Supporting Actress winners & nominees)

6:15 am: Primrose Path (1940)

8 am: Love Affair (1939)

9:30 am: The Magnificent Ambersons (1942)

11 am: Jezebel (1938)

1 pm: My Man Godfrey (1936)

3 pm: Pillow Talk (1959)

5 pm: Passage to India (1984)

8 pm: The Razor's Edge (1946)

10:45 pm: None But the Lonely Heart (1944)

1 am: Key Largo (1948)

3 am: Anthony Adverse (1936)

February 12 (Best Art Direction winners & nominees)

Errol Flynn in The Adventures of Robin Hood (Image credit: Collection Christophel/Alamy Stock Photo)

5:30 am: The Merry Widow (1934)

7:30 am: Inside Daisy Clover (1965)

10 am: George Washington Slept Here (1942)

Noon: Pride and Prejudice (1940)

2 pm: Brigadoon (1954)

4 pm: The Prisoner of Zenda (1937)

6 pm: The Knights of the Round Table (1953)

8 pm: The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

10 pm: The Robe (1953)

12:30 am: Black Narcissus (1947)

2:30 am: Tess (1979)

5:30 am: The Thief of Bagdad (1940)

February 13 (Best Original Screenplay winners & nominees)

7:30 am: La Strada (1954)

9:30 am: Mr. Hulot's Holiday (1953)

11:15 am: Woman of the Year (1942)

1:15 pm: It's Always Fair Weather (1955)

3:15 pm: North by Northwest (1959)

5:45 pm: The China Syndrome (1979)

8 pm: The Great McGinty (1940)

9:30 pm: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

11:30 pm: Gosford Park (2000)

2 am: Network (1976)

4:15 am: Princess O'Rourke (1943)

February 14 (Best Adapted Screenplay winners & nominees)

6 am: Pygmalion (1938)

7:45 am: Random Harvest (1942)

10 am: Kitty Foyle (1940)

Noon: A Foreign Affair (1948)

2 pm: Brief Encounter (1945)

3:45 pm: Rebecca (1940)

6 pm: Wuthering Heights (1939)

8 pm: The Philadelphia Story (1940)

10 pm: Doctor Zhivago (1965)

1:30 am: From Here to Eternity (1953)

3:45 am: Little Women (1933)

February 15 (Best Original Story winners & nominees)

6 am: The Public Enemy (1931)

7:30 am: Bachelor Mother (1939)

9 am: My Favorite Wife (1940)

10:30 am: The Search (1948)

12:30 pm: The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946)

2:30 pm: The Narrow Margin (1952)

4 pm: A Guy Named Joe (1943)

6:15 pm: Here Comes Mr. Jordan (1941)

8 pm: A Star Is Born (1937)

10 pm: One Way Passage (1932)

11:15 pm: Love Me or Leave Me (1955)

1:30 am: The Stratton Story (1949)

3:30 am: 49th Parallel (1941)

February 16 (Best Film Editing winners & nominees)

5:45 am: Test Pilot (1938)

7:45 am: Crazylegs (1953)

9:15 am: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)

11:15 am: The Window (1949)

12:30 pm: Objective, Burma (1945)

3 pm: Odd Man Out (1947)

5 pm: How the West Was Won (1962)

8 pm: Bullitt (1968)

10:15 pm: The Pride of the Yankees (1942)

12:30 am: Raging Bull (1980)

2:45 am: The Naked City (1948)

4:30 am: Eskimo (1933)

February 17 (Best Supporting Actor winners & nominees)

Walter Pidgeon and Roddy McDowell in How Green Was My Valley (Image credit: cineclassico/Alamy Stock Photo)

6:30 am: Four Daughters (1938)

8:15 am: Sayonara (1957)

11 am: Crossfire (1947)

12:30 pm: The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

2:30 pm: The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

5 pm: The Big Country (1958)

8 pm: How Green Was My Valley (1941)

10:15 pm: The More the Merrier (1943)

12:15 am: The Fortune Cookie (1966)

2:30 am: Being There (1979)

4:45 am: Sweet Bird of Youth (1952)

February 18 (Best Supporting Actor winners & nominees)

7 am: Romeo and Juliet (1936)

9:30 am: Friendly Persuasion (1956)

Noon: Quo Vadis (1955)

3 pm: Cool Hand Luke (1967)

5:15 pm: The Dirty Dozen (1967)

8 pm: Topkapi (1964)

10:15 pm: Adaptation (2002)

12: 30 am: Cabaret (1972)

2:45 am: Come and Get It (1936)

4:30 am: Lust for Life (1956)

February 19 (Best Original Song winners & nominees)

6:45 am: Mr. Dodd Takes the Air (1937)

8:15 am: Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

10:15 am: The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964)

Noon: The Triplets of Belleville (2003)

1:45 pm: The Sandpiper (1965)

4 pm: Calamity Jane (1953)

6 pm: The Gay Divorcee (1934)

8 pm: The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)

10:15 pm: The Thomas Crown Affair (1956)

12:15 am: Fame (1980)

2:45 am: A Star Is Born (1976)

5:15 am: Lady Be Good (1941)

February 20 (Best Original Score winners & nominees)

Moira Shearer in The Red Shoes (Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

7:15 am: Carefree (1938)

9 am: Night and Day (1946)

11:15 am: The Enchanted Cottage (1945)

1 pm: Of Mice and Men (1939)

3 pm: The Old Man and the Sea (1958)

4:30 pm: The Harvey Girls (1946)

6:15 pm: On the Town (1949)

8 pm: The Red Shoes (1948)

10:30 pm: Spellbound (1945)

12:30 am: Now, Voyager (1942)

2:45 am: A Little Romance (1989)

4:45 am: Lili (1953)

February 21 (Best Documentary winners & nominees)

6:15 am: The Sea Around Us (1952)

7:30 am: The Secret Land (1949)

9 am: Freedom on My Mind (1994)

11 am: Four Days in November (1964)

1:15 pm: Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt (1989)

3 pm: For All Mankind (1989)

4:30 pm: When We Were Kings (1996)

6:15 pm: Winged Migration (2003)

8 pm: The Man Who Skied Down Everest (1975)

9:45 pm: Harlan County, USA (1976)

11:45 pm: Anne Frank Remembered (1995)

2 am: Woodstock (1970)

February 22 (Best Cinematography winners & nominees)

6 am: Algiers (1938)

8 am: Waterloo Bridge (1940)

10 am: The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939)

Noon: Kismet (1944)

1:45 pm: National Velvet (1944)

4 pm: Jungle Book (1942)

6 pm: King Solomon's Mines (1950)

8 pm: She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1943)

10 pm: The Black Swan (1942)

Midnight: Phantom of the Opera (1943)

2 am: The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945)

4 am: Cries and Whispers (1972)

February 23 (Best Cinematography winners & nominees)

Tony Curtis and Sidney Poitier in The Defiant Ones (Image credit: United Artists)

6 am: Captains of the Clouds (1942)

8 am: Million Dollar Mermaid (1952)

10 am: Northwest Passage (1940)

12:15 pm: Lassie Come Home (1943)

2 pm: Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956)

4 pm: Blackboard Jungle (1955)

6 pm: Strangers on a Train (1951)

8 pm: Laura (1944)

9:45 pm: The Defiant Ones (1958)

11:30 pm: Mississippi Burning (1988)

1:45 am: Ryan's Daughter (1970)

5:15 am: The Good Earth (1937)

February 24 (Best Actress winners & nominees)

7:45 am: The Valley of Decision (1945)

10 am: Alice Adams (1935)

11:45 am: Suspicion (1941)

1:30 pm: Wait Until Dark (1967)

3:30 pm: Born Yesterday (1950)

5:30 pm: Auntie Mame (1958)

8 pm: Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

10 pm: Funny Girl (1968)

12:45 am: Mildred Pierce (1945)

2:45 am: Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore (1974)

4:45 am: Two Women (1960)

February 25 (Best Actress winners & nominees)

6:30 am: Camille (1937)

8:30 am: I'll Cry Tomorrow (1955)

10:30 am: Baby Doll (1956)

12:45 pm: A Star Is Born (1954)

4 pm: Far From Heaven (2002)

6 pm: Gaslight (1944)

8 pm: A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

10:15 pm: Moonstruck (1987)

12:15 am: The Country Girl (1954)

2:15 am: Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1956)

4:45 am: Dangerous (1935)

February 26 (Best Visual/Special Effects winners & nominees)

2001: A Space Odyssey. (Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

6:30 am: Green Dolphin Street (1947)

9 am: Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo (1944)

11:30 am: Mutiny on the Bounty (1962)

2:45 pm: Forbidden Planet (1956)

4:30 pm: Topper Returns (1941)

6:15 pm: Them! (1954)

8 pm: Fantastic Voyage (1966)

10 pm: Blithe Spirit (1945)

11:45 pm: 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

2:30 am: Destination Moon (1950)

4:15 am: Tom Thumb (1958)

February 27 (Best Foreign Language Film winners & nominees)

6 am: Woman in the Dunes (1964)

8:30 am: The Shop on Main Street (1965)

10:45 am: The Fireman's Ball (1967)

Noon: The Virgin Spring (1960)

1:45 pm: The Last Metro (1980)

4 pm: Mon Oncle (1958)

6 pm: Au Revoir Les Enfants (1987)

8 pm: 8 1/2 (1963)

10:30 pm: Babette's Feast (1987)

12:30 am: Indochine (1992)

3:15 am: Sundays and Cybele (1962)

5:15 am: Closely Watched Trains (1967)

February 28 (Best Sound winners & nominees)

7 am: The Gold Diggers of 1933 (1933)

9 am: Naughty Marietta (1935)

11 am: The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939)

1 pm: This Land is Mine (1943)

3 pm: The Brave One (1956)

5 pm: It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)

8 pm: Grand Prix (1966)

11:15 pm: The Hurricane (1937)

1:15 am: Strike Up the Band (1940)

3:30 am: The Great Caruso (1951)

February 29 (Best Director winners & nominees)

Lew Ayers in All Quiet on the Western Front (Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

5:30 am: Anna Christie (1930)

7 am: Lady for a Day (1933)

8:45 am: The Southerner (1945)

10:30 am: Bad Day at Black Rock (1955)

Noon: The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)

2:15 pm: Never on Sunday (1960)

4 pm: Witness for the Prosecution (1957)

6:15 pm: Midnight in Paris (2011)

8 pm: The Quiet Man (1952)

10:30 pm: Giant (1956)

2 am: All Quiet on the Western Front (1930)

4:30 am: The Divine Lady (1929)

March 1 (Best Director winners & nominees)

6:15 am: The Informer (1935)

8 am: The Crowd (1928)

9:45 am: Great Expectations (1946)

Noon: The Heiress (1949)

2 pm: I Want to Live! (1958)

4:15 pm: 12 Angry Men (1957)

6 pm: Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (1967)

8 pm: Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936)

10:15 pm: A Letter to Three Wives (1949)

12:15 am: Marty (1955)

2 am: The Awful Truth (1937)

March 2 (Best Actor winners & nominees)

4 am: Dr. Jeykll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

6 am: The Great Dictator (1940)

8:15 am: The Thin Man (1934)

10 am: Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939)

Noon: Anatomy of a Murder (1959)

3 pm: Elmer Gantry (1960)

5:45 pm: East of Eden (1955)

8 pm: Lincoln (2012)

10:45 pm: A Man for All Seasons (1966)

1 am: Sergeant York (1941)

3:30 am: Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942)

March 3 (Best Actor winners & nominee)

6 am: The Front Page (1931)

7:45 am: Penny Serenade (1941)

10 am: Watch on the Rhine (1943)

Noon: Sounder (1972)

2 pm: Cat Ballou (1965)

4 pm: The Lost Weekend (1945)

6 pm: The Goodbye Girl (1977)

8 pm: A Double Life (1947)

10 pm: To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

12:30 am: On Golden Pond (1981)

2:30 am: Lilies of the Field (1963)

4:15 am: Boys Town (1938)

March 4 (Best Picture winners & nominees)

6 am: Five Star Final (1931)

8 am: The Human Comedy (1943)

10 am: The Little Foxes (1941)

Noon: Stagecoach (1939)

1:45 pm: The Caine Mutiny (1954)

4 pm: Picnic (1955)

6 pm: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954)

8 pm: An American in Paris (1952)

10 pm: It Happened One Night (1934)

Midnight: Mrs. Miniver (1942)

2:30 am: Cavalcade (1933)

4:30 am: Grand Hotel (1932)

March 5 (Best Picture winners & nominees)

Willem Dafoe, Charlie Sheen and Tom Berenger in Platoon (Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

6:30 am: The Racket (1928)

8 am: A Tale of Two Cities (1935)

10:15 am: A Nun's Story (1959)

1 pm: Anchors Aweigh (1945)

3:30 pm: Battleground (1949)

5:45 pm: Citizen Kane (1941)

8 pm: In the Heat of the Night (1967)

10 pm: Platoon (1986)

12:15 am: No Country for Old Men (2007)

2:30 am: Midnight Cowboy (1969)

4:30 am: All the King's Men (1949)

March 6 (Best Picture winners & nominees)

6 am: The Big House (1930)

8 am: The Private Life of Henry the VIII (1933)

9:45 am: Captain Blood (1935)

Noon: Ivanhoe (1952)

2 pm: The Alamo (1960)

5 pm: America, America (1963)

8 pm: All About Eve (1950)

10:30 pm: Gentleman's Agreement (1947)

12:45 am: Going My Way (1944)

3 am: Hamlet (1948)

March 7 (Best Picture winner s& nominees)

5:45 am: Madame Curie (1943)

8 am: Captains Courageous (1937)

10 am: 42nd Street (1933)

11:45 am: Foreign Correspondent (1940)

2 pm: The Letter (1940)

4 pm: Libeled Lady (1936)

6 pm: Ninotchka (1939)

8 pm: Casablanca (1942)

10 pm: Out of Africa (1985)

1 am: My Fair Lady (1964)

4 am: Tom Jones (1963)

March 8 (Best Picture winners & nominees)

6:15 am: Our Town (1940)

7:45 am: The Story of Louis Pasteur (1936)

9:15 am: Johnny Belinda (1948)

11 am: The Yearling (1946)

1:15 pm: Father of the Bride (1950)

3 pm: The Music Man (1962)

5:45 pm: Mister Roberts (1955)

8 pm: Rain Man (1988)

10:30 pm: Annie Hall (1977)

12:15 am: The Apartment (1960)

2:30 am: Gigi (1958)

4:30 am: The Great Ziegfeld (1936)

March 9 (Best Picture winners & nominees)

7:30 am: The Champ (1931)

9 am: Top Hat (1935)

11 am: The Maltese Falcon (1941)

1 pm: The Last Emperor (1987)

4 pm: Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

8 pm: Ben-Hur (1959)

Midnight: The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)

3 am: Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

5:15 am: Cimarron (1931)

March 10 (Best Picture winners & nominees)

Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh in Gone with the Wind (Image credit: MGM / Alamy Stock Photo)

8:30 am: A Farewell to Arms (1932)

10 am: Dark Victory (1939)

Noon: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

2 pm: Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

4 pm: Gone with the Wind (1939)

8 pm: Around the World in 80 Days (1957)

11:15 pm: Wings (1929)

1:45 am: You Can't Take It With You (1938)

4 am: The Broadway Melody (1929)

The 2024 Oscars take place on Sunday, March 10, at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on ABC.