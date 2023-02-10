Fans beg Disney to stop Toy Story 5: 'nobody wants' it

Buzz Lightyear's catchphrase may be "to infinity and beyond," but many Pixar fans are upset that it also appears to be the strategy from Disney for the Toy Story franchise. On February 8, it was announced that Disney is working on Toy Story 5. Turns out that's not what some people wanted to hear, with a slew of people nearly begging Disney to leave the beloved franchise alone.

@Disney @Pixar STOP. MAKING. TOY STORY. MOVIES. NOBODY WANTS TOY STORY 5. NOBODY. STOP THIS, NOW.STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT.February 9, 2023 See more

The return to the original Toy Story franchise comes after 2022's Lightyear bombed at the box office. The idea was that it would have been the movie that a young Andy saw that made him a Buzz Lightyear fan. Rather than being focused on the toy, it was about a real space ranger named Buzz and his adventures. The movie actually received solid reviews — "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) with a 74%, and even 84% positive from audiences — but it didn't get big audiences to come and see it. It also replaced Tim Allen, who has voiced Buzz in all of the Toy Story movies, with Chris Evans.

Toy Story 5 may be a reaction to return to form, which is set to include Allen once again voicing Buzz. Allen confirmed the news in a tweet (opens in new tab). Though he references Woody, there is no word yet on whether or not Tom Hanks is set to reprise his role in the franchise. In Toy Story 4, Woody and Buzz go their separate ways, seemingly bringing an end to one of the greatest on-screen friendships.

That actually seems to be one of the biggest things that fans are upset about with the decision to make Toy Story 5 — that Disney can't leave this franchise alone even though they had two perfect opportunities to conclude it.

The first was with Toy Story 3, which saw Andy grown up and heading off to college and passing the toys on to a new owner, a young girl named Bonnie. Then, with Toy Story 4 (which some fans already think was unnecessary), Woody realizes his time as a child's toy is up and finds a new purpose in life, saying goodbye to his long-time friends.

Toy Story wasn't the only franchise Disney announced was getting a sequel recently, as new movies in the Frozen and Zootopia universes are on the way as well. Zootopia just got some new content recently with Zootopia Plus in 2022.

While fans absolutely have a point that Disney and Pixar seem to just keep returning to Toy Story whenever they have a misstep, we do have to acknowledge that they have yet to really make a bad Toy Story movie. Toy Story 4 has the lowest Rotten Tomato critic score, but it still earned a 97%.

Still, fans seem worried that the luck will run out. Here are some of the reactions to the announcement:

Why are we getting another Toy Story? The last movie was the perfect ending.February 9, 2023 See more

Toy Story 5? For a movie franchise that had two of the best sequels ever, it already jumped the shark with No. 4.February 9, 2023 See more

I can’t believe Disney thinks it’s a good idea to make a 5th Toy Story film. #ToyStory5 #ToyStoryFebruary 9, 2023 See more

I’m gonna say it. They should have killed the Toys when they had the chance in Toy Story 3. @DisneyFebruary 9, 2023 See more

LIGHTYEAR bombed so Disney really said “here’s a 5th Toy Story”February 9, 2023 See more

@DisneyAnimation please don’t make “Toy Story 5”. It was perfect with the ending of 3February 9, 2023 See more

What is a Toy Story 5 gonna even be about? Like plz stop I already cried thinking it was over 2 movies ago lmaoFebruary 9, 2023 See more

Toy Story 5: Buzz Lightyear in the Search for More MoneyFebruary 9, 2023 See more

You can stream all of the Toy Story movies on Disney Plus right now.