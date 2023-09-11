Fans criticize 'downer' RHONY cast: 'Everyone is out to out-tragedy each other'

"We have so much fun together!" Erin Lichy had teased in the RHONY cast trailer but you wouldn't know it from recent episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14.

The Sunday, September 10, edition saw Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Brynn Whitfield and the rest of the New York housewives vacationing in Anguilla. Despite the beautiful beach setting, the vibes were less than sunny.

"Is it me or does it feel like every conversation is about 'tell me your deepest trauma'?" one RHONY fan posted on Twitter. Another replied: "It's not just you. We can't even get a brunch buzz before they wanna trauma dump."

Indeed, it does seem like every time the show's six women gather around a table for a meal, at least one cast member is left in tears after revealing a raw layer of emotional hardship. And this episode was no exception. First, you had Jenna tearfully discuss her social anxiety and why it's hard for her to emotionally open up to the other women, which she said was rooted in her mother's Asperger's diagnosis.

"I think this concept of like opening up, it's not easy for me. I grew up in a quiet house, my mom grew up with really severe Asperger's... my mom didn't have any friends, I didn't grow up like that," Jenna revealed over dinner. "I'm not trying to paint a sob story, I'm really not."

The next morning at breakfast, Sai continued the solemn atmosphere by detailing her own mother's alcoholism and eventual death.

"My mother was an alcoholic for a long period of time. Growing up and watching her morph into someone that I don't even know, it was very hard for me," Sai told the women. "She would wake up and drink and she would drink all day and she just became this person who was no longer my mother."

As Erin, Ubah and the rest of the cast listened on and openly wept, Sai continued: "Anyway, fast forward, she died. She had a heart attack in a park by herself."

It was clearly an emotional conversation, one that Bravo fans felt was far too melancholy over breakfast on a luxurious island vacation.

Fans criticize the RHONY cast for 'trauma dumping'

they’re trying to get everyone to trauma dump instead of just letting it happen naturally and it’s weird #RHONY pic.twitter.com/vuD1sRL9yJSeptember 11, 2023 See more

I’m grateful that we’re learning so much about this cast but, like, all of this trauma talk is a lot. 🥹 #rhonySeptember 11, 2023 See more

Is this a vacation or some kind of weird, competitive trauma group therapy? #rhonySeptember 11, 2023 See more

This is a lot of trauma for one episode of #RHONY. Did they send the Drag Race producers in to oversee this trip?September 11, 2023 See more

why every episode feel like every conversation is about the deepest trauma? omg lighten up #RHONY pic.twitter.com/usms1oqYI8September 11, 2023 See more

I'm sorry but the trauma stories on this trip are weird to me. Another time not at a tropical vacation. Please don't come for me. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/40JCf4wMFmSeptember 11, 2023 See more

Jenna awkwardly trauma dumping at breakfast because the girls have made her anxious about not sharing enough #rhony 🍎September 11, 2023 See more

Conversations are either about childhood trauma or sex… nothing in between 🤣🤣🙄#rhonySeptember 11, 2023 See more

All these women have these stories of trauma. Childhood poverty and homelessness, fertility, lgbtqia+ discrimination, alcoholism, neurodiverse family. It’s ALOT. #rhonySeptember 11, 2023 See more

in an oceanside villa in Anguilla talking about mommy issues and childhood trauma…. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/wmUTHpKYzkSeptember 11, 2023 See more

Is it me or does it feel like every conversation is about “tell me your deepest trauma!”??? #RHONYSeptember 11, 2023 See more

What in the trauma dump is going on on this vacation #RHONYSeptember 11, 2023 See more

The trauma being shared on this week's episode of #RHONY pic.twitter.com/ZkQX1Dq1cvSeptember 11, 2023 See more

So here is my thing. It seems these women want someone to trauma dump at every gathering/trip and this is their definition of sharing and closeness... no one owes you a trauna disclosure to "be your friend" #RHONYSeptember 11, 2023 See more

I need these girls to get drunk and start dancing. Like please with all the trauma talk #RHONYSeptember 11, 2023 See more

Why are they trying to make this #RHONY cast the trauma Bond girls? Omg let’s have fun?? It’s every episode at this point pic.twitter.com/VAolxQXPbtSeptember 11, 2023 See more

