Fans scream "Perfection" seeing Wolverine's new look in Deadpool 3

By Terrell Smith
published

Hugh Jackman’s Instagram rights what some call a cinematic "wrong" after over 20 years.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in X-Men franchise
Hugh Jackman (Image credit: 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Despite not being slated to hit theaters until May 2024, Deadpool 3 has been causing quite the stir among fans of the franchise as of late. Not only was it announced on July 7 that Jennifer Garner was reprising her role as Elektra in the upcoming film, a role she hasn’t stepped into since the 2005 film based on the character, but Hugh Jackman decided to entice fans with a first look at a picture from the set of Deadpool 3. 

Since 2000, with the debut of the first live-action X-Men, Jackman has played the iconic comic book character Wolverine. He’s become so synonymous with the adamantium claw-carrying figure, that it’s hard to imagine any other actor taking over the role, although many thought they may have to since Jackman didn’t appear in the last X-Men movie under 20th Century Fox, Dark Phoenix

Thankfully, we’ll partially credit Ryan Reynolds for bringing Jackman’s Wolverine out of retirement for Deadpool 3. If his presence in the film wasn’t enough, on July 10, Jackman dropped a golden nugget in his Instagram story that sent Marvel fans into a bit of a tizzy.

If you haven’t yet seen it, Jackman debuted to fans a picture of him and Ryan Reynolds wearing their costumes for the upcoming Marvel movie, and Jackman as Wolverine is wearing the iconic yellow suit. That’s right, the one and only yellow suit, only missing the mask. Take a look below. 

For many, this is a longtime dream come true as Jackman wasn’t seen in the costume in the previous X-Men movies. So it’s as if a cinematic "wrong" is finally being made right. To jog your memory, in the 20th Century Fox movies, Jackman’s Wolverine is even caught in a joke about wearing the signature yellow fit. 

Again, we may be nearly a year away from the premiere of Deadpool 3, but talk about drumming up anticipation for moviegoers in 2024. We’ll have to tip our hat off to Jackman for this latest bit of generated buzz. 

Fans react to Wolverine’s Deadpool 3 costume

As we previously stated, some Twitter users are screaming "perfection" in reference to Wolverine’s cinematic debut of the yellow suit. Check out a few tweets that we found. 

Deadpool 3 doesn’t debut until May 2024, but you can watch Deadpool and Deadpool 2 on Disney Plus, along with several films of the X-Men franchise. 

Terrell Smith
Terrell Smith

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities.  When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The CrownWandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of HarlemAnd a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe. 