'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' reveals biggest wizarding war yet

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore finally has an official trailer, where we get our first glimpse of Mads Mikkelsen as he takes on the role of the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

It's now up to boyish hero Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his team to take down the powerful wizard and stop him from causing irreversible damage, but it's not going to be easy.

Of course, we also know that Harry Potter legend Albus Dumbledore is set to have a big role in this film too, as Jude Law reprises his role as the much-loved character. But it seems he's reluctant to get fully involved, at least at first.

The trailer sets up a massive war in the Wizarding World with Grindelwald set to reign terror on those around him, claiming that "there's nothing you can do to stop me" while recruiting many others to join his side.

Although it seems like an impossible task, Scamander and his team of misfits are determined to take down the dark wizard once and for all, which will pave the way for the rest of the series. This is only the third film out of five planned Fantastic Beasts adaptations, so we're just getting started!

There's an all-star cast too, as Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, William Nadylam, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Victoria Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Fiona Glascott, Katherine Waterston, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Richard Coyle, Oliver Masucci, Valerie Pachner all have roles in the latest Fantastic Beasts film.

The official synopsis for the latest film has now been confirmed alongside the trailer's release, and reads: "Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.

"Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?"

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore arrives in cinemas on April 8.