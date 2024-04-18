Father Brown fans rejoice as season 12 starts filming and there's more great news…

Father Brown fans can celebrate as not only has series 12 started filming, it's also been revealed that a 13th season is on the way.

Harry Potter actor Mark Williams will once again star as Father Brown, the charismatic clergyman sleuth based on the classic character created by GK Chesterton.

Mark says: "As we start the 12th season of Father Brown I feel like I'm starting to get to know him. He's a mysterious sort of bloke, the sort of person who you can never predict other than knowing he won't do what you expect. The best thing about playing the character is that I am never, ever bored by him."

All the key cast will return (Image credit: BBC)

Also returning are Tom Chambers as Chief Inspector Sullivan, Claudie Blakley as Mrs Devine, Ruby-May Martinwood as Brenda and John Burton as Sergeant Goodfellow.

Father Brown season 11 ended with Chief Inspector Sullivan proposing to Mrs Devine (Claudie Blakley). The makers tease that "Kembleford is abuzz with the good news… but when a surprise visit from the father of the groom quickly throws preparations into turmoil, will they even make it to the church?"

Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak Commissioning Rob Unsworth comments, "Father Brown is a real favourite with Daytime and iPlayer viewers, so we couldn’t be more excited to commission both series 12 and 13 together, giving audiences another two years of new episodes to look forward to, and underlining our continued commitment to commissioning drama in the Midlands."

Neil Irvine, Executive Producer for BBC Studios Drama Productions adds: "I’m delighted that Father Brown will be cycling back onto our screens for a further two series. The show has an enduring magic which has captured the imagination of viewers across the globe — a testament to Mark's magnetic performance, compelling storytelling and our talented Midlands crew. Series 12 will introduce Father Brown’s biggest fan, amateur playwright Father Lindsey and a deadly new nemesis, alongside the return of some old favourites."

Father Brown started way back in 2013 and 120 episodes have already been made. It's a global success, being shown in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, India, Italy, France, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, South Korea and Japan.

Father Brown season 12 will air on BBC One early next year.