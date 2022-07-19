Fear Street's R.L Stine teases more Netflix sequels

It looks like more Fear Street is on the way...

Fear Street could be getting more terrifying sequels according to original author R.L Stine, so horror fans could have more content to sink their teeth into over the coming months.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the horror author spoke about his Fear Street stories alongside his classic Goosebumps tales and said: "There's still talk about more Goosebumps movies, and I also hear rumors about more Fear Street movies for Netflix, because the first ones did so well last summer.

He added: "Those films kind of shocked me, because they were all R-rated, and I've never done anything R-rated! All those teenagers were getting slashed. I was like, 'Suddenly, I have a slasher movie!'"

Now, according to Bloody Disgusting, it appears that more films are currently in development. We don't have any concrete information just yet but we'll keep you updated when that changes.

The first three Fear Street films take place throughout different time periods and have titles to reflect that: 1994, 1978 and 1666, with each one revolving around teenagers who work to break the curse that has been over their town for hundreds of years.

Fear Street has a great cast including Stranger Things season 4 stars Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke, as well as Ted Sutherland, Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch and Benjamin Flores Jr.

Ted Sutherland and Sadie Sink in Fear Street Part 2: 1978. (Image credit: Netflix)

The trilogy was met with mostly positive reviews from critics with What to Watch giving the first film four stars, and saying " There are obviously some major questions left unanswered at the end of Part 1, and you’ll be worried for the futures of some very key players, but this first entry does everything it’s meant to and then some."

Meanwhile, our Fear Street Part 2: 1978 review added: "All told, Fear Street Part 2 is a fun ride. It seems a lot paler in comparison because Fear Street Part 1 was just so damn good, but if it were forced to stand on its own it would still be enjoyable enough."

The original trilogy is still able to stream but right now we don't know when the sequels are expected to launch so we'll have to be patient for now.

Fear Street Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3 are all available on Netflix worldwide.