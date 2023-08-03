First Bouncer in Neighbours, now meet new dog Trevor!

Trevor the dog is a new addition to Neighbours.

Following in the paw-prints of legendary Neighbours dog Bouncer, Trevor the dog will be joining the cast of the upcoming season.

Neighbours has announced that a dog named Trevor will make his debut in the new series when it returns to Amazon Freevee on Monday, September 18.

A promotional image of the new cast was recently released showcasing the new characters, along with some Ramsay Street favorites coming back to the show. Not only that, but the poster also featured a new furry face taking up residence in Erinsborough!

When good neighbours become good FUR-IENDS 🐾Trevor the dog will make his screen debut when Neighbours returns on September 18th ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rluSdUy0cEAugust 3, 2023 See more

The Australian soap has since revealed the dog's name as Trevor and the official Neighbours Twitter account posted a photo of him with Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar), the new manager of Harold's.

Neighbours captioned the sweet snaps: "When good neighbours become good FUR-IENDS Trevor the dog will make his screen debut when Neighbours returns on September 18th."

Trevor will be joining a number of dogs who made their bark in Ramsay Street over the years, including Bouncer the dog who became one of the soap’s most loved and popular pets.

Bouncer was a Labrador who was on the show for six years from 1987 to 1993 and was adored by both the Ramsay Street residents and fans.

He was part of a number of eventful storylines, where he survived road accidents, being lost, a house fire and being poisoned by mushrooms.

One of his most memorable yet bizarre storylines saw him dream about marrying Rosie, the Border Collie that lived next door in 1990.

Bouncer the dog went down in soap history as Neighbours' most famous pet. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Before Neighbours was axed, the soap paid a heart-warming tribute to Bouncer after Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien) named his new car after the iconic canine.

Bouncer sadly passed away from cancer in 1993 and he received a flood of tributes from around the world after his death.

The cast were highly affected by Bouncer's sad passing with actor Ian Smith, who plays fan-favorite Harold Bishop, telling us that Bouncer's death hurt the most throughout the three decades he has been on Neighbours.

He said: “This sounds wrong, but the death that hurt me more than all the others was Bouncer. I mean that dear, lovely beautiful dog was wonderful and he got cancer off screen. It really affected us all, something awful.”

Neighbours starts on Monday, September 18 on Amazon Freevee.