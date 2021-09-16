'Fletch feels so much guilt,' says 'Holby City' star Alex Walkinshaw as Jeni is EXPOSED!

Fletch confronts Jeni about the photos - how will she get out of this one?

Holby City fans have known for weeks that Jeni Sinclair was a nasty piece of work when it was revealed how she grooms underage girls for paying men. Now, after receiving a series of photos of young girls’ passports found in his girlfriend Jeni’s office, it looks like Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher might finally be onto her.

Disturbed by his discovery, in next week’s Holby, Fletch confronts Jeni, who lies through her teeth in order to cover her tracks, saying she just needed the passports as ID for the girls who were working as waitresses at the hospital fundraiser. Fletch still has his doubts, though, and vows to get to the bottom of what’s really going on.

Fletch doesn’t have to dig too deep, though, as Donna’s daughter Mia turns up at Holby with stomach pains. Sacha suspects appendicitis but when Mia collapses and is rushed into theatre, Sacha discovers Mia has an ectopic pregnancy.

When Mia is rushed into theatre, mum Donna is terrified. (Image credit: BBC)

Having earlier seen Evie and Mia arguing, Fletch demands to know what they were fighting about. Up to now, Evie had been blackmailed into silence by Jeni but, seeing her friend’s life in danger, Evie can’t keep Jeni’s sordid secret any longer - and tells Fletch EVERYTHING about what happens at Jeni’s late night parties.

Fletch is shocked to the core when Evie reveals all about Jeni's parties. (Image credit: BBC)

Fletch is literally sickened by the whole thing - and when he then tells Donna about his girlfriend’s evil scheme, she’s furious!

"Fletch feels so much guilt," says Alex Walkinshaw, who plays him. "He knows he has to try and redeem himself - but it’s whether he gets a chance to or whether others decide it’s a bridge too far."

Meanwhile, Jeni fears she's been rumbled and is secretly making plans to leave Holby. Will Fletch, Evie and Donna be able to set aside their differences and unite to bring Jeni down before it’s too late?

With the net closing in, are Jeni's days numbered? (Image credit: BBC)

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 7.50pm on BBC1.