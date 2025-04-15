Hollyoaks spoilers: Donny Clark makes a sickening discovery about DI Banks?

Donny Clark’s (Louis Emerick) suspicions about DI Banks (Drew Cain) grow stronger in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, detective Donny witnessed his colleague doing something that definitely wasn’t normal police procedure.

Tonight DI Banks realises Donny has smelt a rat.

He scrambles to cover his tracks as quickly as possible but has he already revealed too much?

Is Donny going to work out that DI Banks is involved with Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and her brother, Rex Gallagher (Johnny Labey) and their drug dealing enterprise?

Donny is convinced DI Banks is up to something shifty! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) and his wife Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) are at crisis point once again after Tommy Odenkirk’s (Brandon Fellows) recent meddling to drive a wedge between them.

With their marriage on the rocks, Joel has been spending a little TOO much time with his ex, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin).

What new and guilty secret are Joel and Cleo hiding?

Meanwhile Tommy is thrown when he gets a very worrying phone call.

Has something happened to his brother who’s in a coma?

Tommy (right) gets a worrying call regarding his brother who is in a coma. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Leela puts Joel on the spot and asks him if there’s anything else he’s not telling her?

Will Joel buckle and reveal what’s been going on?

Leela confides her fears about Joel in her friend Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Leela is worried that Joel is keeping secrets from her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has been terrified by her recent health worries and today she must go back to the hospital for her test results.

When she arrives and nurse Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) sees what a bag of nerves Sienna is, she steps in to unofficially give her the results.

Sienna is back at Dee Valley Hospital for her test results (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Sienna is reeling when she’s told what has been causing her very worrying symptoms which led her to collapse and left her with no sensations in her legs.

What exactly have the medics discovered? And can Sienna be treated?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.