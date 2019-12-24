Is Flixfling available on Vizio TVs?

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Best answer: Yes, you can watch your favorite movies and stream your music from FlixFling's SmartCast app on your Vizio SmartCast TV. Also, you can use the FlixFling app on your phone and Chromecast it to your Vizio TV.

Movies when I want: FlixFling (Free On-Demand or $8/month after 14-day trial at FlixFling)

Send it on out: Chromecast ($35 at Amazon)

Catch all the flix(fling)

There are a lot of streaming options out there, but FlixFling is a bit unique in its offerings, both in membership and content available. FlixFling offers films that aren't your typical blockbuster films found in theaters, and better yet, you can catch it all on your Vizio TV.

It has an extensive catalog of more indie style movies that cover nearly every genre you can think of. Now, here's where the unique part of their content selection comes into play. Aside from the movies you get free with subscription, FlixFling also has premium box office movies that can be rented or purchased, too.

FlixFling has two membership models; there is a free on-demand style where you pay for each film you want and a $7.99 per month that gets you FlixFling's catalog of films for free as well as on-demand premium. Along with available movies with the paid membership, you also get access to their streaming music service, Music Choice. Plus, it's incredibly easy to cast to your Vizio TV. Here is how to do it.

Time to entertain

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

FlixFling has an app made, especially for Vizio SmartCast TVs, and the process to watch is just a few clicks.

Go to the Vizio SmartCast app store on your TV. Search for the FlixFling app . Download and install it. Sign into your account or set up an account if you don't have one. Find a movie and start watching!

Even if your Vizio TV isn't a SmartCast enabled set, we can still get you watching your favorite FlixFling movies with only a few taps on your phone screen and a Chromecast.

Open your Apple or Android device's app store . Search for the FlixFling app . Download and install it. Sign into your account or set up an account if you don't have one. When you're done, find the film you want to watch. Press the Chromecast button and select your TV in the pop-up.

So the next time you're ready to watch a movie from FlixFling, you'll be able to get it onto your Vizio TV quickly, allowing you to sit back and enjoy the show.

FlixFling Got your Milk Duds?



Because the show is starting



Whether your favorite movie genre is action, comedy, horror, or any of the other twenty-one genres, FlixFling has you covered. FlixFling is the place to get indie films to blockbuster hits as well as your favorite streaming musicians in one membership.



View