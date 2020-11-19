For All Mankind Season 2 lands on Feb. 19, 2021

Joel Kinnaman in Season 2 of For All Mankind on Apple TV+.

One of the better original series that launched with Apple TV+ a year ago was For All Mankind, a look at how the. space race might have unfolded had the Soviet Union continued to beat the United States — and had women played a larger (and more public) role in shaping America's end of things.

It's more about the drama than it is science fiction, but there's also plenty of political intrigue as well.

And we now know that Season 2 will land Feb. 19, 2021, on Apple TV+.

Prepare for the next era. #ForAllMankind Season 2 premieres February 19 on the @AppleTV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. pic.twitter.com/2ePrJod51KNovember 19, 2020

"Prepare for the next era" is all that was said on Twitter. And that's fine, since we've already seen a teaser trailer for the new season, which fast forwards us into the 1980s and the Ronald Regan era.

We also see boots on the moon (BOOTS ON THE MOON!) and rifles in hand. This is not the benevolent space race we've come to understand.

For All Mankind sports an ensemble cast, with some characters based on real figures, and others just for the series. The cast includes Joel Kinnaman (Altered Carbon, Suicide Squad), Jodi Balfour, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten (The Boys, The Flash), Chris Bauer (True Blood, The Wire), Sonya Walger (Lost), Wrenn Schmidt (Person of Interest), and Nate Corddry, to name but a few.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and is available on most major streaming services, including Apple products, Roku and Amazon Fire TV, and on the web.