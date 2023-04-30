Former Casualty star Lee Mead discusses a potential return to the BBC show

Former Casualty star Lee Mead has discussed whether he would return to the hit BBC show.

Lee appeared on the show as Ben ‘Lofty’ Chiltern between 2014 and 2016 before making the move to Holby City. He was a popular character on the show, so we're sure many Casualty fans would viewers would welcome the return.

In an interview with Inside Soap, the actor admitted, “I’d love to go back one day but it probably wouldn’t be for a long stint.

“Because I feel I’ve done that now. And it also depends on what direction they’d want to take Lofty, and what the storylines would be.”

Lee did offer the caveat that he enjoyed his time on the show, adding, “But my time on both Casualty and Holby was great.

"And then to get nominated for a National Television Award [in 2015] as well was amazing. It really opened up my whole career.”

Lee Mead rose to fame when he took part in the 2007 talent show Any Dream Will Do, which saw him take on the lead role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Since then he's done a stint in acting and then has returned to the West End, starring in the Queen musical We Will Rock You.

Lee Mead recently appeared on Loose Women, and fans were quick to take to Twitter to show their appreciation for his appearance, with one writing, 'All the patients in the dental surgery today are watching loose women whether they like it or not because I wanna see Lee Mead.'

While another said, 'I love how they are talking more about dyslexia. . That Lee Mead on Loose Women literally describing what I got diagnosed from my uni educational psychologist last year.

'I have Dyslexia, Dyscalculia and Memory. Memory is always I hard one to explain to people as automatic I thought f*ck I have early dementia. As I know some people in their 30s can get it. But it’s not. It’s like the example he used.

'Give a list of things you won’t remember it. It’s having extra time and and taking it all in. For years people just called me stupid and it’s because it takes me longer to process and take things in.

'Which I have learnt is being neurodivergence. My brain works differently. If I spend time doing things I can do it. I couldn’t do maths this time last year. I just got 100% on a uni maths test 2 days ago. That’s because I had extra time and worked on it.'

Casualty airs next Saturday 6th May on BBC1 at 8.30pm.

