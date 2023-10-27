Former Coronation Street star pops up in completely new role — did you spot who it was?

Did you notice the former Coronation Street star make an appearance?

A former Coronation Street star made an unexpected appearance in a completely different role this week — did you spot who it was?

Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) and Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) were involved in a police matter on the cobbles this week, but you may have noticed that the officer has already been in the soap before.

The police officer arrived outside StreetCars after Tim was reported for his argument with a rival taxi driver in Freshco's car park.

Tim has been struggling after being attacked by Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) and on his first day back at work as a cabby, he was late picking up Beth Sunderland (Lisa George) from Freshco.

When he turned up, Beth had called another taxi company to take her back home to Weatherfield.

The police officer had another role in the soap before. (Image credit: ITV)

Desperate to not lose out on his fare, Tim got into an altercation with the other taxi driver and after their argument, Beth was driven home by Tim.

However, when they got back to the cobbles, a police officer was talking to Tim's boss Steve outside the office.

She revealed that the other taxi driver reported Tim and although the scene was short, it was enough time for fans to work out that we had seen the police officer before.

It turns out that the copper was played by actress Eve Gordon, who previously appeared on the soap in 2015 as Craig Tinker's (Colson Smith) ex-girlfriend Caitlin Ryan!

One fan wrote on Twitter: "The copper in last night's #corrie called to question Tim about the perspective of his flashbacks was Eve Gordon, who played Caitlin Ryan in 2015/16 and once smooched Tinker under a tree."

The copper in last night's #corrie called to question Tim about the perspective of his flashbacks was Eve Gordon, who played Caitlin Ryan in 2015/16 and once smooched Tinker under a tree. pic.twitter.com/rRKJJUwd2DOctober 25, 2023 See more

Caitlin first met Craig on a camping trip in Wales alongside her Bear Grylls wannabe dad, Dougie (Paddy McGuinness)

Craig and Caitlin bonded on the trip and she eventually went to see him in Weatherfield.

Eve Gordon previously played the role of Caitlin Ryan, who was a love interest for Craig Tinker. (Image credit: ITV)

She played the role for nine months, making appearances during Christmas and New Year to spend time with Craig and his family. Caitlin also helped create the Street's mural in Maddie Heath's (Amy James-Kelly) memory.

Caitlin's last appearance was in 2016 when she ended her relationship with Craig to study at Dundee University.

Now, she has reappeared on the cobbles, but this time in a completely new role!

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.