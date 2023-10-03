Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen Reid KILLS Tim?

Will Stephen Reid kill again in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm? See our TV Guide for full listings.

As a new day dawns in Weatherfield, Stephen Reid is planning his escape from the cobbles and the trail of dead bodies, unaware that, the residents of Coronation Street are putting together the pieces of a rather shocking jigsaw puzzle, one that could leave him seeing out his days behind bars, not running one on a beach.

As Stephen slowly realises that his time might be up, and with nothing to lose, he determines to make a final bid for freedom and will stop anyone that gets in his way.

A frustrated Carla is convinced Stephen dosed her up on LSD but without evidence, the police can’t prove it.

When she finds a printout of one-way tickets to Thailand in the office printer Carla convinces DS Swain that Stephen is a flight risk.

Ignoring Swain’s insistence that she tell no one Carla explains to Jenny that the police are investigating Stephen and implores her not to go to Thailand with him, as she could be running off with a murderer.

Carla tries to warn Jenny about Stephen. (Image credit: ITV)

On the canal towpath, Tim finds a discarded boat hook and starts poking about in the water when a corpse’s hand floats to the surface. Stunned, Tim flees back to his cab and dials 999 to report finding a dead body.

But before he can reveal the whole story, the phone cuts out on Tim and before he can call back, he's aghast when Stephen climbs into the back seat of the cab.

As Stephen tries to strangle him with a tie, Tim makes a bid for freedom but trips on his shoelace and, as he clambers to his feet, he’s knocked unconscious by Stephen with a brick.

As a furious Sally assumes that Tim has gone to the county match with Kevin, her husband is actually fighting for his life in the boot of his car which is being doused in petrol.

Has Stephen killed again?

Sally is left fuming. (Image credit: ITV)

A seemingly calm and collected Stephen arrives back on the cobbles smoothly bypassing Jenny and heads straight for a shower to wash away all traces of blood and fuel before calling the airline to confirm his flight for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, police lift the roof box from the murky waters of the canal, Craig and Swain shudder to see it contains human remains.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.