'Coronation Street' welcomes former 'EastEnders' star to the cast for HUGE new Autumn storyline

Coronation Street will see a familiar face joining the cast in the coming weeks.

Former EastEnders actor Stephen Lord is to join the cast of Coronation Street as Abi Franklin’s ex-partner, Tez.

Ex appeal: Stephen Lord will play Coronation Street's Tez. (Image credit: BBC)

Tez, who is the father of Abi’s late son, Seb, is set to make his debut on the soap next month, and will be part of a huge storyline in which Abi takes matters into her own hands to get justice for Seb’s murder.

In scenes airing in Coronation Street tonight (Friday 10th September), evil teen Corey Brent, who kicked Seb to death, was found not guilty of murder, and twisted the knife by winking at a horrified Abi as he left the court to celebrate.

Playing the innocent: Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) escaped justice for murdering Seb. (Image credit: ITV)

Innocent schoolgirl Kelly Neelan was convicted of the crime, and now faces a long stretch behind bars.

Reveals Sally Carman, who plays Abi, “Tez is a bad ‘un. Abi doesn’t like him and has no time for him. She simply knows he can help her with something which isn’t emotional. He has contacts in dark places.

“In some scenes, he is trying to worm his way in with her, and she’s like ‘Do one!’

Commenting on Abi’s revenge plan, Carman adds, “It’s huge and life changing, but it’s like she’s being driven by a force that she can’t stop, and it’s slightly out of her hands.

“She has to do what she’s got to do.”

Walford days: Stephen Lord as Jase Dyer in 2007, with a young Jamie Borthwick playing his screen son, Jay. (Image credit: BBC)

Stephen Lord starred in EastEnders from 2007 to 2008 as Jase Dyer, the father of then schoolboy Jay Brown - now better known as Jay Mitchell.

Jase was murdered by Terry Bates, a gangster he worked for, after teaming up with Billy and plotting to steal Terry’s money.

In memorable scenes, Terry held young Jay hostage, and a frightened Billy hid in the bathroom as Terry brutally beat Jase up before fatally stabbing him.

He later starred alongside Sally Carman in Channel 4 comedy drama Shameless, and has also appeared in TV series including Penny Dreadful and Marcella.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.