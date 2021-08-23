‘Coronation Street' spoilers: Nina Lucas remembers the attack

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Nina Lucas returns to the site of the attack and starts to piece together what happened the day Seb was killed...

On the eve of the trial, Nina Lucas is unnerved when a piece of music transports her back to the last day of Seb’s life. Upon hearing from Roy that fragments of Nina’s memory are resurfacing, Abi suddenly gets an idea and brings to the cafe the bag of items found on Seb’s body.

Among the various bits and bobs, Nina’s struck by the sight of a plastic heart ring and remembers Seb giving it to her. It's clear that these special items have triggered something...

Abi Franklin gives Nina a bag of Seb's belongings. (Image credit: ITV)

Feeling emboldened, Nina decides to retrace her and Seb’s steps and takes Abi, Summer, Asha and Aadi with her to the wasteland where they encountered Corey and Kelly on the day of the attack...

Across both of tonight’s episodes, in a series of specially shot reconstruction scenes, the audience is taken back to the night of Seb’s death and the truth about what happened is revealed to viewers and to a distraught Nina as her memory returns.

Abi, Summer, Asha and Aadi listen in as Nina Lucas recalls what happened to Seb. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Kelly and Corey prepare for the trial, confident that they can get away with their horrific crime.



Elsewhere, Imran plays mind games with an over confident Sabeen with both lawyers confident that their own client is telling the truth. But which one of them will win in court?

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.