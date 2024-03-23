Freddie Mercury: The Final Act documentary to air on TV tonight

As the flamboyant and fierce frontman of Queen, he's one of the most famous rock icons in history, but Freddie Mercury: The Final Act unveils things we didn't know about the legendary singer, chronicling the last days of Mercury's life and the groundbreaking tribute concert the band staged in his memory after he died.

The world tragically lost the British singer-songwriter—who was renowned for his soaring four-octave range, his charismatic stage presence and for penning such iconic songs as "Killer Queen", "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Somebody to Love", "We Are the Champions", "Don't Stop Me Now" and "Crazy Little Thing Called Love"—on November 24, 1991, at 45 years old due to AIDS, four years after his initial diagnosis and only a day after going public with the disease. This two-part special differentiates itself from other traditional music documentaries or biopic films like 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody by telling Freddie's story alongside the experiences of other individuals who tested positive for HIV and lost loved ones during the same period.

The 90-minute doc also details how the famous Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert came to be at Wembley Stadium in April 1992, held to celebrate Mercury's life and challenge the prejudices and stigmas around HIV/AIDS at the time. Viewers can enjoy great rehearsal footage and behind-the-scenes insights from the historic show, which featured performances from Elton John, David Bowie, Annie Lennox, George Michael, The Who, Liza Minnelli and Axl Rose, among many others, who joined the remaining members of Queen (John Deacon, Brian May and Roger Taylor) onstage.

Directed by James Rogan, the documentary also features candid interview with Freddie's bandmate Brian May and Roger Taylor, plus fellow famous rock stars like The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, the tribute concert’s promoter Harvey Goldsmith, and Freddie's own sister, Kashmira Bulsara.

Having originally aired on the BBC, Freddie Mercury: The Final Act will air tonight, March 23, on The CW from 8pm to 10pm Eastern. The documentary film is readily available for anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription or TV antenna that receives local station signals, as well as live TV streaming subscribers to Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.