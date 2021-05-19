'Front Row' will bring select HBO Max shows to TBS and TNT

HBO Max today announced that some of its content will be headed to TBS and TNT as part of a new "Front Row" promotion.

"Front Row on TBS" and "Front Row on TNT" will see select HBO Max Originals hit the linear channels starting this summer, including Love Life (starring Anna Kendrick) and The Flight Attendant (starring Kaley Cuoco). They'll be presented with limited commercial interruption.

Additionally, a number of TNT originals will be presented as "Front Row" titles and also will be shown with limited commercials. Those include Snowpiercer, which already has been renewed for a third season, Claws, Rhodes to the Top, and the new Rich People Problems.

" 'Front Row' is a great example of the strength of WarnerMedia’s broad distribution, moving with consumers,” Tony Goncalves, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for WarnerMedia, said in a press release. “We know viewers discover content in a variety of ways, and with 'Front Row' we are giving more of them an opportunity to encounter our groundbreaking Max Originals. To put it simply, we’re growing audience. That’s valuable to each and every one of our partners from distributors to brands."

HBO Max originals coming to TBS include the following:



Love Life (in August 2021)

Close Enough Season 1 (in October 2021)

12 Dates of Christmas Season 1 (November 2021)

The Flight Attendant Season 1 (sometime in 2022, ahead of the Season 2 premiere)

HBO Max Originals headed to TNT will include:

Titans Season 1 (June 2021)

Class Action Park (December 2021)

Watching either of the "Front Row" experiences should be simple enough — TNT and TBS are staples on every cable, satellite and streaming service.