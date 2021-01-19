'Snowpiercer' Season 3 gets the green light

TNT's Snowpiercer — the series based on the 2013 Bong Joon Ho movie — has been renewed for a third season. WarnerMedia (which owns TNT) announced the renewal just days ahead of the Season 2 premiere, which is scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, Jan. 25.

WarnerMedia also said that the May 2020 premiere garnered some 3.3 million total viewers on TNT and TBS, and that the show remains the No. 1 cable series of 2020. To date, Snowpiercer has reached 32 million viewers on TNT's linear and digital platforms. Also helping those numbers is that Season 1 is currently available without commercials on HBO Max, which is the streaming home for TNT content.

The series lives in the world of the film, in which the Earth has frozen and just a few thousand survivors continue to live on board a train powered by a perpetual-motion engine, run by a mysterious "Mr. Wilford." The people on board Snowpiercer are grouped in a number of classes, as tends to happen on trains. The underclass — known as tailies — stormed on board just as the train was departing and are all but left to fend for themselves as the train makes its revolutions around the frozen planet.

We'll skip any spoilers from the first season — you can read all of our Snowpiercer reviews here, including the first episode of Season 2 — but suffice to say that things have change significantly for everyone on board Snowpiercer, from the engine to the tail.

Snowpiercer stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) and Tony winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), with Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) joining for Season 2. The series also stars Rowan Blanchard, Emmy nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg.

TNT is available on every major streaming service, including FuboTV and Sling TV.