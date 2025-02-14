General Hospital spoilers: Kristina wrecks a custody agreement between Sonny and Ava?

After dragging out this custody battle over Avery (Ava & Grace Scarola) for months on General Hospital, it’s starting to look as if Sonny (Maurice Benard) may finally be willing to stop fighting. In the aftermath of Michael (Chad Duell) being caught in Sonny’s penthouse explosion, the kingpin’s heart issues and sage words of wisdom from Natalia (Eva LaRue), Sonny has been doing some thinking. By the end of the episode airing on February 13, he shows up announced at Ava’s (Maura West) wanting to talk.

If we had to guess, Sonny wants to reach a compromise with Ava regarding custody of their daughter. Perhaps, he’ll propose shared custody, which we’d like to see. Heck, with Michael and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) already in their own custody fight (which we’ll largely blame on Drew [Cameron Mathison]), we’d like to see at least one of the Corinthos men make peace. Unfortunately, one person who won’t be thrilled with a Sonny/Ava compromise is Kristina (Kate Mansi).

Since her baby died, Kristina has been adamant about wanting to see Ava pay. During the week of February 10, Kristina even told Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) that if she couldn’t be with her daughter she didn’t want Ava with her child. The chilling words seem to be rooted in revenge rather than concern for her little sister, but nonetheless, Kristina is determined.

Maura West, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

With all that being said, we think Kristina is going to explode if she learns her dad reached a deal with her enemy. Furthermore, we can imagine Kristina using her anger to fuel her to devising a plan to finally take down Ava. Whether that be framing Ava for a crime (although Ava certainly has a list of actual crimes she should be in prison for), attempting to eliminate Ava or doing something to prove Ava is an unfit parent, we believe Kristina is going to play dirty.

Should our hunch prove correct, it’s possible that Kristina is able to celebrate a temporary win, with Sonny able to get full custody of his daughter as Ava navigates her manufactured troubles. However, anything Kristina does to get vigilante justice is likely to backfire in a major way. Could Sonny lose custody of Avery in the long run? We can’t forget that Ava has Ric (Rick Hearst) in her corner, and he’s both a very good attorney and an enemy of his brother, Sonny.

Heck, what if something worse happens because of Kristina? For example, what if Avery is put in danger in the midst of all the chaos? Sonny and Ava could both become furious with Kristina for her actions.

While this is all largely theory, they are thoughts we have to consider as Kristina’s rage appears to be bubbling just beneath the surface.

