General Hospital spoilers: Sasha in danger thanks to Holly?

Everyone is still getting over their shock at Sam's (Kelly Monaco) death on General Hospital, but Sonny and Jason need to get back on the clock because Sidwell isn’t messing around. Sidwell (Carlo Rota) has taken Sasha (Sofia Mattson) and wants to use her as leverage to get Holly (Emma Samms) to give back the diamonds.

However, Holly doesn’t have the diamonds, Sonny (Mauricce Benard) does. Now that Sonny’s involved, he’s not going to just give them back when he’s in line to get a big payout from selling them. He may not even have them anymore. Holly did say the deal needed to happen fast.

If he’s already sold them even Holly may not be able to talk her way out of the danger that she’s in. Sidwell wants the diamonds or the money, and Holly will only have a small percentage of the money because of her deal with Sonny.

Holly has been running cons for many years, she should be better at it by now. She’s now put Sasha, Sonny, Jason (Steve Burton), and Robert (Tristan Rogers) in danger. Who else will she drag into this before it’s resolved?

Even though Robert still loves Holly, he may not help her out of her current predicament. Loving her doesn’t mean he approves of her constant scheming or will want to risk his own reputation and safety getting involved.

Sasha has learned some things from the years she spent running cons with Holly, though. She tries to negotiate with Sidwell and get him to work with her to get the diamonds instead of pushing Holly. If Sidwell agrees but if Sasha is rescued, is she still bound by the terms of the deal? Or will she try to get the diamonds just to get Holly to leave town?

Poor Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is still overcome with grief at losing Sam. She leans on Sonny and shares her grief with him. Lucas (Van Hansis) is a mess. He blames himself for Sam’s death and looks to Brad (Parry Shen) for comfort. Portia (Brook Kerr) is feeling guilty about letting Lucas perform the surgery, against hospital policy, because Lucas is now convinced he killed his sister and he’s also left the hospital open to liability.

It’s going to take a while for the dust to settle after Sam’s death. Will Alexis try to hold the hospital responsible in an attempt to get some kind of closure? Will Lucas ever be able to perform surgery again? Sam’s death will cause some big changes in the people who loved her.

Anna (Finola Hughes) really wants to catch Sidwell, and she knows he’s close. Jason meets with Anna to work out terms because if he’s going to help, there has to be some benefit for him. Will that kiss come back into the conversation? Anna seems skeptical, so maybe not. Carly (Laura Wright) may also be in danger from Sidwell, and Brennan is worried about her.