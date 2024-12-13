General Hospital spoilers: the horror from the Quartermaine Christmas party continues

Friday the 13th is going to be unlucky for Drew (Cameron Mathison), will it impact anyone else? Finally Drew and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen)’s affair is out there, although no one suspected Tracy (Jane Elliot) would be the one to let the cat out of the bag.

After the footage of Drew and Willow having sex played on the screen for everyone at the Quartermaine’s Christmas party to see, Willow, Drew, Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Michael (Chad Duell) are going to have a major mess to deal with. Will Nina finally tell Willow that she was sleeping with Drew as well? She might as well, all the rest of the dirty laundry is getting aired.

Michael was planning on telling Willow that he knew about her sleeping with Drew, and he was going to tell her he slept with someone else without naming Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

But now will he tell her it was Sasha? Will Sasha tell him she’s pregnant? Carly (Laura Wright) is going to let Drew have it for his gross behavior too. There’s going to be a lot of tea spilling and drama for sure.

But that won’t be the only drama happening. Over at General Hospital Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) runs into another mystery that could lead to a shocking event. The teaser had someone’s monitor going off, just like when Sam (Kelly Monaco) died. Does that mean the killer is going to strike again? Will Elizabeth find a clue that could clear her name, or will she end up in even deeper trouble?

And Lulu (Alexa Havins Bruening) is going to try and get Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) on board with her plan to find her daughter, which means sneaking into Valentin's (James Patrick Stuart) old house to look for anything that could tell her where Valentin went.

Don’t miss the rest of the Quartermaine’s Christmas party if you love mess because all those secrets are getting spilled, and it’s about time.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors