General Hospital spoilers: week of September 4 to September 8

Summer is winding down and it's time for things to start ramping up for the fall in Port Charles. Here are your General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 4 to September 8.

It has been busy in Port Charles the past few weeks, but things really came to a head last week as Cyrus started talking about forgiveness and vengeance, capturing the admiring eye of Warden Garten who sees some potential in him.

The Pikeman drama continues as Dex, Frank and Gabe are at the docks with a Pikeman shipment. When the Feds bust in, Dex manages to escape (thanks to a tip from Carly) but Gabe and Frank are apprehended. The FBI raids the Metro Court and arrests Sonny, who promises that this is all a big misunderstanding and will be cleared up soon.

Heading into the new week, questions about the raid linger as a power shift starts to take shape.

Take a look at what's happening this week on General Hospital for the week of September 4 to September 8:

Monday, September 4

No new episode aired due to the Labor Day holiday.

Tuesday, September 5

"Sonny is in the hot seat; Diane is called to action; Ava presses Mason; Cyrus toys with Drew; Carly wants answers."

Wednesday, September 6

"Kristina and Dante commiserate; Cody is on a mission, and Anna follows Valentin. Meanwhile, Alexis is blunt with Nina, and TJ and Molly are hopeful."

Thursday, September 7

"Sam comes clean, Mac is determined, and Trina confides in Josslyn. Meanwhile, Gregory loses his nerve, and Molly and Kristina clash."

Friday, September 8

"Dex opens up to Josslyn, Anna is apologetic, and Eddie Maine is in his element. Meanwhile, Cody has a revelation, and Ava gives advice to Nina."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.