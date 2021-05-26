'Generation' returns to HBO Max on June 17

HBO Max today announced that its original dramedy Generation (aka Genera+ion) will return with eight new episodes this summer. The drops begin on June 17 with three new episodes, followed by two more on June 24, another two on July 1, and a final episode on July 8.

The additional eight episodes will complete the 16-episode first season of Generation.

The series follows a cadre of high school students in California as they negotiate modern life. Here's how HBO puts things:

"GENERA+ION is a dark yet playful half-hour series following a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community."

The ensemble cast includes Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Chase Sui Wonders with Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton.

HBO Max is the streaming service from WarnerMedia that encompasses the legacy HBO service, new HBO Max originals (of which Generation is one), plus more from the greater WarnerMedia world, including the Turner network of channels, the D.C. Universe, Studio Ghibli and more. And HBO Max presumably will gain even more content and reach now that WarnerMedia and Discovery are joining forces.

HBO Max costs $14.99 a month — same as the legacy HBO service. It's available on every major streaming platform, including HBO Max on Roku, and HBO Max on Amazon Fire TV.