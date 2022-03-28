Gentleman Jack season 2 release date revealed at last

The BBC has released first look images of Gentleman jack season 2.

There is great news for TV fans because Gentleman Jack season 2 finally has a start date, and we now know the hit period drama will be arriving on our screens in only a matter of weeks.

Sally Wainwright’s award-winning series Gentleman Jack will return for its second season on Sunday, April 10 at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer, the BBC has announced. The series will be made up of eight hour-long episodes, with new episodes airing every Sunday evening.

It has not yet been revealed when season 2 will be shown on HBO in the US.

To mark the news, the BBC has released new images of Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle and Lydia Leonard in character as Anne Lister, Ann Walker and Mariana Lawton, which you can see below.

Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle and Lydia Leonard in character as Anne Lister, Ann Walker and Mariana Lawton. (Image credit: BBC)

Series two will once again use the real-life diaries of Anne Lister - part of which were written in code - as its source, with every part of Lister’s story based on historical fact and the five million words she wrote in her journals.

Also returning to Shibden Hall for Gentleman Jack series two are Gemma Whelan as Marian Lister, Gemma Jones as Aunt Anne Lister, and Timothy West as Jeremy Lister.

They are joined by many returning cast including Jodhi May (Lady Vere Cameron), Katherine Kelly (Elizabeth Sutherland), Derek Riddell (Captain George Sutherland), Stephanie Cole (Aunt Ann Walker), Peter Davison (William Priestley), Amelia Bullmore (Eliza Priestley), Vincent Franklin (Christopher Rawson), Shaun Dooley (Jeremiah Rawson), Rosie Cavaliero (Elizabeth Cordingley), Joe Armstrong (Samuel Washington), Anthony Flanagan (Ben Sowden), and George Costigan (James Holt).

Joanna Scanlan also joins Gentleman Jack as a guest for series two, playing Anne Lister’s outrageous former lover Isabella ‘Tib’ Norcliffe.

Suranne Jones as Anne Lister in season 2. (Image credit: BBC)

Star Sophie Rundle celebrated filming finishing last year with an anouncement on social media: "Corrr it’s been a long time coming but after a year - a whole YEAR - we have FINALLY wrapped on Gentleman Jack s2! Big, enormous love to our absolutely incredible cast and crew who put in a Herculean effort to battle pandemics, loss, births, floods and plagues of locusts to bring this beautiful love story back to our screens.

"And big love to my wife, our team captain @suranne_jones who showed us all the way. And who knows how to drink cheap champagne in a trailer like a TROOPER."

Gentleman Jack season 2 will begin on Sunday, April 10 at 9pm on BBC One and Player.

Gentleman Jack series one is currently available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer.