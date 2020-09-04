Get HBO Max at a discount for a limited time

HBO Max is available at a discount for those who sign up by Sept. 25, 2020.

HBO Max has rolled out a rare opportunity to save on the premium service. Normally $14.99 a month, you can snag a year of HBO Max for just $11.99 a month, so long as you sign up by Sept. 25. That'll knock off $36 from the annual pricing, bringing things down to about $156 for the year — a savings of nearly 19 percent.

The offer is good for new subscribers and for those whose accounts have lapsed.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance our customer experience, so as we head into fall we felt it was the perfect time to pair the incredible lineup of original programming available on HBO Max with an offer that provides customers with even more value,” Andy Forssell, Executive Vice President and General Manager of WarnerMedia and Direct-To-Consumer, said in a press release. “We are lucky to work with the level of talent that is part of our WarnerMedia family, and with series like Raised By Wolves from Ridley Scott and HBO’s Lovecraft Country from Misha Green, J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele, there is truly no better time to get HBO Max.”

There are a couple ways to sign up for the deal. One is to go to HBOMax.com and select "Get the Deal." But you also can get to it through your iPhone and iPad, Apple TV, through Google, Hulu, YouTube TV, Xfinity, RCN, Grande Communications, and Wave.

HBO Max is available on most every major platform, with a couple of notable exceptions: Roku and Amazon Fire TV are still holding out.