Get this 85-inch Sony 4K TV for and incredible 31% off for Amazon Prime Day!

TVs are one of the biggest deals on Amazon Prime Day. And it's hard to beat this deal on the Sony X900H.

The 85-inch model (it also comes in 55, 65 and 75 inches) is a whopping 31 percent off for Amazon Prime Day, meaning you can get this monster in your living room for less than $1,800. (Plus it'll be delivered for free, which is no small thing.)

The X900H supports 4K resolution by default, of course. (How could it not at that size?) It also makes way for Dolby Vision for HDR (and that's the flavor of HDR you really do want), and Dolby Atmos for audio. For content that's not natively presented in 4K resolution, the TV will upscale things using Sony's 4K X-Reality PRO system. And a full-array LED panel will help make colors as bright as they can be, and darks as dark as they can be.

Gamers also have something to look forward to. The X900H has a 120Hz refresh rate and will push 120 frames per second at 4K, so that's good. There's also a dedicated game mode.

The X900H also supports all the smart assistants you can possibly want. Google Assistant is baked in, and there's also room for Amazon Alexa. The TV also supports Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

Really, it's tough to go wrong here.