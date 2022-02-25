'Ghosts' fans thrilled to have the show back on CBS

Ghosts has returned to CBS after a short midseason break, and it's safe to say that fans are thrilled their beloved comedy back on TV!

The latest episode, Ghostwriter, revolved around Sasappis (played by Román Zaragoza). He offered to help Sam (Rose McIver) to create content for the B&B website so they can finally get down to business and bring some guests in, but the two had some disagreements over the creative direction.

The episode shared more about Sasappis' background and what he was up to before his death back in the 1500s, revealing he wanted to become a storyteller. It showed us a very different side to the normally sarcastic and witty spirit, as we got to enjoy a small glimpse at his past and the passions he had when he was alive. We were also treated to some touching flashback scenes between Sasappis and his father, Naxasi (played by Román's real-life father, Gregory Zaragoza).

Clearly, fans loved learning more about the life of one of the many ghosts that Sam and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) share the spotlight with, as they were full of praise both for Roman's performance and for the show's return as a whole.

One viewer wrote: "I loved that episode so much!!! Bravo @RomanZara_Goza @imrosemciver and the rest of the cast and writers and crew #GhostsCBS I can't wait for the next one!"

😭 I loved that episode so much!!! Bravo @RomanZara_Goza @imrosemciver and the rest of the cast and writers and crew ❤ #GhostsCBS 👻 I can't wait for the next one!February 25, 2022 See more

Another said: "@RomanZara_Goza you were brilliant tonight! Made me cry", and they were far from alone, as plenty more people wanted to share just how much they loved the show.

@RomanZara_Goza you were brilliant tonight! Made me cry. ❤️ #GhostsCBS pic.twitter.com/9L7Sgrt2ePFebruary 25, 2022 See more

Tonight was my favorite episode yet! #GhostsCBSFebruary 25, 2022 See more

I love this show so much with all my heart #GhostsCBSFebruary 25, 2022 See more

What a sweet #GhostsCBS episode tonight! I love seeing Jay bond with the ghosts.February 25, 2022 See more

Not me crying with @RomanZara_Goza and @ZaragozaGregory's performances tonight. #GhostsCBS is literally the best thing to ever happen to network television. @GhostsCBS pic.twitter.com/StwQI2LTCAFebruary 25, 2022 See more

After Sasappis' turn in the spotlight, Viking spirit Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) will be taking center stage next week. He's been enduring night terrors after the spirits are made to bunk up together so there are spare rooms available for guests at the B&B. To try and work through his problem and get some rest, Sam decides to enlist a therapist.

US Ghosts continues on CBS.

Ghosts continues on CBS next Thursday at 9 pm ET. You can catch up with previous episodes from the season so far on CBS.com and on Paramount Plus.