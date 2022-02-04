'Ghosts' makers tease major change in US version from UK original

The makers of CBS hit Ghosts have revealed how it will take a different course to the UK original.

Ghosts is a huge hit on both sides of the Atlantic, with over eight million people tuning in on CBS, while in the UK the BBC version is hugely loved and has a fourth series in the pipeline.

In the UK original Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) have plans to open their spooky mansion as a hotel, but it never quite happens.

Mike and Charlotte in the UK version of 'Ghosts'. (Image credit: BBC/Monumental Television/Guido Mandozzi)

However, Ghosts executive producer Joe Port has revealed that Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) are set to open their country home as a B & B.

While Port said the B & B opening won't mean the show has a guest star each week, it will allow them to have new people in the show as they build to season 2, which has been announced.

Speaking to Variety, Port says: "The last five episodes [of Season 1] are building toward the opening of the B&B.

"In the British version, they actually never opened the B&B so far over three seasons. But, we did as many episodes in one season as they did in three seasons. We have to tell a lot more stories in a year and just because we’re opening the B&B doesn’t mean it’s going to be the guest of the week.

"There's going to be a lot of stories that happen when there are no guests there. There’s going to be fits and starts, but we do like the storytelling engine of being able to just have people drop in and without too much trouble on our part for coming up with a reason why they're there."

Indeed at 13 episodes long, the US series is over double that of the UK version, which has six episodes per series, plus there have been two Christmas specials.

Meanwhile, Ghosts season 4 is on its way for UK viewers. It’s not been revealed yet when the comedy will return, though.