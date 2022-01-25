'Ghosts' season 2 on its way to CBS

Ghosts will continue to haunt CBS as the network has renewed the comedy for a second season after it has proved a huge hit with comedy fans.

According to CBS, the adaptation of the BBC comedy of the same name has drawn around 8.1 million viewers an episode. It's performed well with critics, too; over on Rotten Tomatoes, the series holds a 94% rating.

Kelly Kahl, CBS Entertainment president, said: "Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, together with a breakout cast and exceptional writers, have done a superb job of adapting Ghosts for the US and absolutely making it their own.

"This smart and charming show is delivering new creative highs, not to mention scaring up new audience highs, every week," Kahl added.

As part of the announcement, we learned that The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola were also being renewed. Further information about these new seasons is expected to arrive at a later date.

Ghosts is based on the British series of the same name from the team behind Horrible Histories and Yonderland. The original is one of the best BBC comedies you can watch right now and is available to stream on HBO Max in the US.

(Image credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS 2020)

The remake stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as married duo, Samantha and Jay. They live together in a small apartment in New York City but end up inheriting a beautiful country house which they aim to transform into a bed and breakfast.

When they arrive, they find their new manor is in disrepair and full of ghosts that Sam is able to see and hear the spirits after she survives a near-death accident in the house.

The ghosts in the US remake are: American revolutionary officer Captain Isaac Higgintoot (played by Brandon Scott Jones), Boy Scout leader Pete Martino (Richie Moriarty), wealthy Wall Street trader Trevor Lefkowitz (Asher Grodman), Lady of the Manor Hetty Woodstone (Rebecca Wisocky), hippie ghost Susan "Flower" Montero (Sheila Carrasco), Prohibition-era jazz singer Alberta Haynes (Danielle Pinnock), cynical Lenape Native American Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza), and Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), a Viking who died in a lightning strike.

Similar to how the British comedy has a number of Plague ghosts dwelling in the basement, Sam and Jay's mansion is also home to a group of ghosts who died of cholera.

Ghosts first season is available to stream now on CBS.com or with Paramount+.