Gino D'Acampo to go back to his Italian roots in big new TV series

Gino’s Italy: Like Mamma Used To Make sees much-loved professional chef Gino D’Acampo return to his native country, Italy to explore local dishes from families and their matriarchs along his journey.

From Naples, Florence and Bologna, Gino will be travelling across Italy on his personal food adventure as he celebrates the women who have fed the nation and developed the country’s cuisine over the years.

Gino is going back to his roots to honor all of the women whose incredible food have fuelled Italy’s appetites.

To kick off the six-part series, Gino will begin his voyage in his place of birth, Torre Del Greco in Napoli, where he learned his now celebrated cooking skills in the kitchens of his Nonna Flora and Mamma Alba.

The series will also be accompanied by a standalone cookbook, titled Gino’s Italy: Like Mamma Used to Make.

With recipes such as Pasta al Genovese, Steak Fiorentine and Tortellini, the Italian chef will cook for his toughest crowd yet as he tries to keep up with the female cooks running the kitchen which he visits.

Gino said: “From learning to make pizza at the fingertips of my Nonna Flora, to stirring simmering pots of ragu in my mamma’s kitchen. From the first meatballs I rolled with my aunty Clara to the Spaghetti Vongole that I make for my own family.

"My journey as a chef is all thanks to two generations of women, who without their passion for the food that they fed their families, I would not be where I am.”

Nicola Lloyd, Factual Entertainment commissioner for ITV said: “This show will see Gino immersed in the culture that fired his passion for cooking, inviting viewers to join him as he celebrates the women who nurture and continue the traditions that make Italian food the centre of family life with all the warmth, humour and wisdom that brings.”

Helen Cooke, Joint Creative Director of Betty TV revealed: “It’s a pleasure to be working with Gino as he cooks for his toughest crowd yet — some of Italy’s feistiest female cooks.

"In this new series he’ll reveal his tastiest family recipes, learn new dishes and meet some incredible Mammas. Expect cheeky banter, heart-warming moments and for Gino to eat some humble pie.”

Gino’s Italy: Like Mamma Used To Make is due to air later this year on ITV.